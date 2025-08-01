Jenna Ortega’s Wardrobe Is A Love Letter To The Goth Girls

There are very few stars today who understand the assignment quite like Jenna Ortega. As Netflix’s reigning queen of macabre glamour gears up for Wednesday Season 2, she’s proving once again: promo tours aren’t just press runs—they’re fashion performances.

Ortega doesn’t just wear a look; she commits to the aesthetic with method-level intensity. Think bleached brows, archival leather, and silhouettes that teeter between funeral couture and alien royalty. Her wardrobe for the Wednesday press cycle isn’t subtle—nor is it meant to be. It’s a cinematic spectacle, built on gothic codes, subversive beauty, and power dressing that doesn’t scream—just smirks.

Here’s a breakdown of the looks that define Ortega’s gothic fashion evolution.

No Brows Glam



Ortega opened the Wednesday global tour in a nude-toned, latex-effect gown from Ashi Studio’s Autumn/Winter 2025 couture collection. With its serpentine texture and sculptural silhouette, the gown gave the illusion of shedding skin—part creature, part couture. A charred, jagged peplum and sheer, membrane-like skirt added to the effect.

Her beauty choices elevated the narrative: bleached eyebrows, a deep berry lip, spider-like lashes, and a sleek, almost serpentine braid. Alien queen meets gothic rebirth—this wasn’t red carpet dressing, it was a transformation ritual.

She’s quietly anointing champagne as the next 'It' colour—and we’re here for it.

Power Play



Ortega had her eye on Look 32 from Sarah Burton’s Givenchy debut in March—a sharply tailored ensemble with a leather balconette bra, puffed sleeves, and opera-length gloves. She wore it before anyone else, securing a true exclusive for the Wednesday press circuit. On the runway, the outfit looked editorial. On Ortega, it looked like a strategy. The silhouette balanced soft horror with structure—ballooned sleeves for power, gloves for menace, and golden chain cuffs evoking aristocratic restraint. Call it corporate goth with couture credentials.

Ruled Out



This year’s Met Gala theme, “Tailored for You,” was a love letter to the craft of fashion. But Ortega didn’t just interpret the theme—she embodied it. Her strapless Balmain gown, crafted entirely from metal rulers, was a literal tribute to tailoring tools. The effect was sharp, severe, and editorial gold. Her slicked hair, grey-washed smoky eye and rich, matte lip echoed the tones of architectural blueprints. She looked like a dystopian designer from a future where scissors are sacred and fashion cuts deep. Safe to say, she nailed it.



For more low-key appearances, Ortega has leaned into full leather looks by Courrèges—sleek, structured and borderline militant. Think high-shine trench dresses, shoulder-sculpted jackets and second-skin trousers, all cut by Nicolas Di Felice with razor-sharp precision. These looks are less overtly theatrical and more about quiet power. No lace, no frill, just fashion that fits like armour.

The Ombré Vamp



In a vamped-up Markgong trench dress, Ortega channelled undercover villain energy. Its ombré fade from charcoal to midnight mimicked the slow dissolve of daylight into shadow. Paired with blackout sunglasses and a silk headscarf, she gave us modern Morticia on the streets of Paris. This was pure noir glamour with a Gen Z edge—less femme fatale, more fashion assassin.

What makes Ortega’s press tour remarkable isn’t just the clothes—it’s the intention behind them. Every look is part of the story. There’s no random glitter, no filler styling. She dresses in character, even when out of costume. Call it fashion method acting, call it branding. Either way, it’s working.

She’s not just referencing Wednesday Addams—she’s evolving her. These looks are not retro goth. They’re futuristic, editorial, and unapologetically extreme. They speak to Gen Z’s obsession with high-concept, narrative fashion. Looking good isn’t enough anymore—we want to say something.

Jenna’s wardrobe does exactly that—silently, stylishly, and always a little eerily.

