ELLE Exclusive: JENNIE Joins Dua Lipa As The Face Of The CHANEL 25 Handbag Campaign

In addition to Dua Lipa, who was previously announced in January, JENNIE now becomes the face of the CHANEL 25 handbag campaign alongside Dua. A major phenomenon on the international pop scene and a CHANEL ambassador since 2017, the sartorial superpower continues her artistic dialogue with the House by aligning her inimitable style and pulsating energy with CHANEL’s latest creation.

Sharing the story of this campaign JENNIE shares, "With the iconic 90s pop song "She Drives Me Crazy" by Fine Young Cannibals, it feels like a short music video capturing the streets of New York. I hope everyone who sees the campaign feels a sense of freedom and positive energy."

Worn over the shoulder or carried by hand, in black leather, denim or bright colours, the CHANEL 25 adapts to any situation. Talking about the bag's utilitarian allure, JENNIE notes, "It’s the perfect bag to carry comfortably and effortlessly on a daily basis, anytime and anywhere. It's so practical and essential for traveling abroad and for work."

Shot against the energetic backdrop of New York, the campaign film captures JENNIE in her element as she styles the bag effortlessly.

Recalling the location, the music, the movement direction of filming the campaign film, she quips, "We filmed during winter in New York so it was a bit cold, but I loved the energy on set! New York is definitely such a busy city and I can feel the hustle and bustle. It was such an honor working with David Sims for the first time. I’ve admired and respected him for so long and seeing his passion in person was so amazing. And of course, working with Gordon is always a pleasure! We have great synergy together."

Having worn CHANEL to major events and when performing on major stages throughout her career, the brand holds a special significance. "Chanel gives me positive inspiration and energy as someone who loves fashion. Just as the brand's long history and values continue to be recognized and admired by everyone, I hope my music and fashion can achieve the same in my own field," she shares.

For someone who's celebrated for her sense of style, both playful and bold and elegant, one couldn't help but ask her in which way does the bag reflect her personality. "The CHANEL 25 handbag symbolizes freedom of movement. It adapts to my various situations and lifestyles, offering flexibility and comfort while allowing me to express my unique style in a different way," she says.

Ace photographer David Sims's minimalist photographs complete this vision, revealing the full modernity of the CHANEL 25 handbag. Crafted to complement all aspects of everyday life, it reconciles style and functionality with flexibility and lightness. With quilting, a chain interlaced with leather and multiple pockets, it reinterprets the emblematic codes of the House with carefree insouciance. All in all, this campaign is a celebration of movement, spontaneity and self-expression. With JENNIE and Dua Lipa, the CHANEL 25 finds an embodiment of its freedom.