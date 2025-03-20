Dua Lipa At Versace & Harry Styles At Loewe! (If Musicians Turned Fashion Creative Directors, Here’s How It Would Be)

Another day, another creative director swap! This is the current reality of the fashion world—some announcements excite us, while others send the internet into a frenzy. And when I say fashion houses are playing musical chairs with their creative directors, I’m not exaggerating. Brands seem to be constantly switching leaders in search of fresh perspectives.

But the jokes and memes around this aside, we mused, what if actual musicians took the reins at fashion houses? Pharrell Williams is already making waves at Louis Vuitton, proving that a music artist can lead a luxury brand with style and innovation. We’ve also seen multiple artists collaborate with some of the biggest fashion maisons.

So, imagine what could be next. Here’s our prediction of pop stars who we think would make great creative directors.



On A New Note

Taehyung (BTS) – Saint Laurent

With his refined yet rebellious style, Taehyung could bring a modern, artistic touch to Saint Laurent, elevating the brand’s signature dark glamour with his effortless sophistication.

Chappell Roan – Jean Paul Gaultier

A true maximalist at heart, Chappell Roan’s bold, theatrical stage presence aligns perfectly with the flamboyant and avant-garde legacy of Jean Paul Gaultier. She would bring an explosion of colour, camp, and unapologetic individuality to the brand, infusing its couture with playful, gender-bending aesthetics and surrealist storytelling.

Dua Lipa – Versace

Having already co-designed a collection with the brand, Dua Lipa could seamlessly step into a creative director role at Versace. She would bring a fresh take on the label’s signature sex appeal, incorporating Y2K nostalgia with bold colours and metallics.

Sabrina Carpenter – Chanel

With her ultra-feminine and playful style, Sabrina Carpenter could modernise Chanel for a younger audience. Think pastel tweed, pearl embellishments, and a TikTok-friendly approach to classic couture.

Ariana Grande – Valentino

Grande’s love for dramatic silhouettes, romantic ballgowns, and signature bows would make her a perfect match for Valentino. Her influence could bring a dreamy, fairy-tale-like aesthetic to the label.

Troye Sivan – Miu Miu

Miu Miu’s playful, yet sophisticated aesthetic aligns perfectly with Troye Sivan’s effortless cool. He could introduce even more gender-fluid designs, blending casualwear with high fashion.

Harry Styles – Loewe

Styles has been one of Gucci’s biggest muses, but his creativity would thrive at Loewe. His experimental, gender-fluid approach could push the brand into new artistic territories.

Lady Gaga – Schiaparelli

Known for her bold, campy fashion choices, Lady Gaga would bring high-drama surrealism to Schiaparelli. Her vision could make every collection feel like a red-carpet moment.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie – Chanel

As a longtime Chanel ambassador, Jennie has mastered the effortless elegance of the brand. A creative director role could see her introducing a fresh, youthful take on Chanel’s classic tweed and monochrome styles.

Bad Bunny – Dior Men



With his fearless approach to fashion and Latin American influences, Bad Bunny could inject Dior Men with streetwear-meets-couture flair. Expect bold prints, oversized proportions, and gender-neutral pieces.

J-Hope – Diesel

J-Hope’s bold, energetic style perfectly aligns with Diesel’s edgy, denim-heavy aesthetic. His influence could amplify the brand’s street-style appeal with innovative textures and vibrant colour palettes.

Tyla – Acne Studios

With her fresh take on modern fashion and unique aesthetic, Tyla could bring a mix of minimalism and statement-making pieces to Acne Studios, blending Scandi-chic with global influences.

Namjoon – Bottega Veneta

Namjoon’s appreciation for art, architecture, and minimalism makes him a natural fit for Bottega Veneta. His influence would emphasise clean lines, high craftsmanship, and understated luxury.