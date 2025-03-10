Karisma Kapoor's Summer Style Unlocked!

The temperatures are rising (yeah, it’s already too hot, thanks to global warming) and summer is officially here. With it comes our articles for style inspiration. And who better than ever-stylish Karisma Kapoor, the queen of effortless chic to take a cue from? Boho vibes to festive glam, her summer looks are a masterclass in balancing comfort with style, whether you’re heading for a street shopping spree or gearing up for a summer wedding. An icon in films and fashion, we look at five of her looks that are equal parts practical and stunning for the upcoming hot season.

Boho Summer Vibes

Kapoor’s dress with polka dots and a playful leg split is the ultimate boho dream. This dress might be perfect for a day of street shopping in purani dilli (old Delhi) while indulging in some chaat with your besties, this outfit screams summer freedom. Pair it with chunky silver jewelry—think cuffs, bangles, and statement earrings—to channel her effortlessly cool vibe.

Classic White Elegance

Nothing says summer like a classic white dress, and Kapoor’s silk organza suit with minimal gold zardozi work is pure magic. This outfit is ideal for daytime celebrations or festivities—it’ll have you glowing brighter than the sun. Keep it simple yet elegant with a kada and floral jhumkas to complete this ethereal look.

A Vision In Purple

This purple dress is everything—cinched at the waist for structure but playful with its dramatic sleeves. It’s perfect for daytime events or casual brunches. Karisma adds a quirky touch by styling it with statement earrings and a delicate ribbon braid in her hair. A small detail but such a game-changer! [Instagram link provided]

Fusion Fun

For those summer weddings or festive soirées, this fusion lehenga is pure inspiration. A vibrant yellow lehenga with light floral work paired with a striking red ikat blouse makes this outfit stand out from the crowd. The light pleats add just the right amount of flair without being overwhelming—perfect for dancing the night (sorry, day) away!

The Summer Green

When it comes to summer colors, green is a must—but Kapoor takes it up a notch with this off-shoulder ruched midi dress that fits like a dream. It’s versatile enough for day-to-night parties and oozes effortless charm. Add minimal accessories and let the dress do all the talking!

Karisma Kapoor proves that summer fashion doesn’t have to be complicated—it’s all about finding that sweet spot between comfort and style. Whether you’re channeling boho vibes or looking to make a statement at a wedding, her looks are here to inspire (and maybe even make you raid your closet). So go ahead, take notes from this evergreen diva, and let your summerwardrobe shine as brightly as the season itself!