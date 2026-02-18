Kasab Work Takes Centre Stage at the Ambani Wedding: Inside the No-Fabric Lehenga Crafted in 15,000 Hours

At a wedding defined by opulence and tradition, one bridal ensemble stood apart for rewriting every known rule of couture. Worn by Shweana Poy Raiturcar at her wedding to Vikram Salgaocar, the no-fabric kasab lehenga became the most talked-about fashion moment of the celebration, closely associated with the extended Mukesh Ambani family. Crafted entirely through intricate hand embroidery over nearly 15,000 hours, the ensemble replaced traditional fabric with a delicate web of metallic threads, transforming centuries-old kasab work into a sculptural, wearable masterpiece.

More than just a statement of luxury, the lehenga celebrated Indian crafts in their purest form. Every stitch reflected patience, precision, and deep-rooted artisanal heritage. Fluid yet structured, fragile yet powerful, the creation blurred the line between fashion and art. In doing so, it challenged conventional bridal silhouettes and redefined what couture could look like in a modern Indian context.

This was not just a bridal look. It was a testament to craftsmanship, innovation, and fearless creativity. By choosing a lehenga that relied solely on hand embroidery, Shweana Poy Raiturcar transformed tradition into a bold contemporary expression. The result was a moment that will be remembered not only for its visual impact, but for pushing Indian couture into an entirely new realm.

What Is Kasab Work (And Why This Lehenga Has None of the Usual Fabric)

Kasab work is a traditional form of hand embroidery created using fine metallic threads, often associated with royal and ceremonial Indian garments. Known for its density and detail, it is usually stitched onto fabric to form rich, ornamental patterns.

What makes this lehenga exceptional is that it removes fabric entirely. Instead of decorating cloth, the kasab threads themselves create the structure of the garment. Layer by layer, artisans built a delicate metallic framework that serves as both a base and an embellishment. The result is a fluid yet sculptural lehenga shaped purely by craftsmanship, proving that in this case, thread, time, and technique replace fabric as the true foundation of couture.