How Khushi Kapoor Is Bringing Back The 90s Bollywood Siren Look

Busy with promoting her upcoming romance flick with Junaid Khan titled Loveyapa, Khushi Kapoor's wardrobe for her media engagements and well, otherwise, has been pretty airtight for the record. For the trained eye, there are varied sightings of 90s-coded attributes, doused in the sensibilities of today. And it's not your typical 'Rachel Green-Rory Gilmore' type of revival. It's strategically curated, with hints of old Rani and Preity from YRFs glory days. Supremely desi at heart, and easy to replicate.

Here are some looks we've been loving so far:

Nostalgia Nosedive

Button earrings and a candy-pink dress with 3D flowers - can it get more 90s than this? The Archies actress pairs a rather contrasting headband, a fun addition to add depth to the outfit, sans stealing the dress' thunder. A masterclass in subtle method-dressing indeed.

Regal Revival

This Torani corset I tell you. Adorned with the house's signature motifs sans going overboard, this body armour coupled with Amrapali's heritage jewels is a strong contender for the best look on this list. The cinched satin bottom-half of the ensmble compliments the contained maximalism of the top quite well. Just get your hands on the closest corset and maybe a sari and put your best sari draper (mom, always) to work. Voilà, you're ready.

Old School Romance

Wearing AFEW by Rahul Mishra, his diffusion line marking a foray into weareble pieces, this soft-blur aesthetic just adds onto the nostalgia-fuelled storytelling that's so nicely woven into her sartorial persona. She styles it with stilletos and a chic updo; very demure, very mindful.

Red At Heart

Amrita Rao and Sushmita Sen would undoubtedly approve. Wearing her trusted Manish Malhotra and styled by ace stylist Ami Patel, this red, one-shoulder gown with exaggerated heart inserts is just what you guys need on your Valentine's Day Pinterest boards. A red tight-fitted bodice and a bodycon skirt, with some help from your mum's wardrobe for the satin train will do, trust me.

Runway Ready

Can we bring cloth sashes draped across the neck, back please? As demonstrated by Kapoor, the trend needn't be too over-the-top. Here, she pairs it with a delicately embroidered Mishru jumpsuit and Hollywood style waves to evoke the old paegant-era style of dressing. I'm so ready to see her wave in slow-mo.

