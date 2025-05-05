KL Rahul On Style, Authenticity And Paul & Shark’s Quiet Luxury

Cricket star KL Rahul is no stranger to the spotlight. On the pitch, he’s known for control, precision and composure. Off it, he brings that same energy to his personal style—defined by subtlety, comfort and authenticity. Many could say he’s redefining what it means to be a modern sports icon–and as a cricket fan, I agree. As the new face of luxury Italian label Paul & Shark, he brings a natural ease to fashion that mirrors the brand’s ethos: effortless luxury rooted in clean design and exceptional quality. We had a chance to catch up with the ace batsman and wicket-keeper who gave us an in, into his world of style and substance.

It’s clear that fashion, for Rahul, is more than just a visual statement—it’s personal. “There used to be pressure, for sure,” he admits. “But over time, I’ve realised that style is deeply personal. It’s not about perfection, it’s about comfort and honesty. Clean designs, great quality, it’s amazing without being too over the top,” he says. “Understated confidence is something that really speaks to me.”

He no longer feels the need to fit into a curated image. Instead, he embraces self-expression. “I’ve learned to enjoy expressing myself, rather than worrying about curating every moment. That’s what makes it real.” This philosophy also informs his view on authenticity—something crucial in an age where public figures are often shaped by branding. “Authenticity means being rooted in who you are, even as you evolve. For me, it’s about showing up consistently. Whether it’s on the field, in front of a camera, or in a quiet moment.”

Paul & Shark’s Italian roots have left an impression on Rahul, giving him a new lens through which to view luxury. “It has made me appreciate the depth of luxury with regards to the materials, the tailoring, the finish. Italian craftsmanship is timeless, and Paul & Shark has shown me how tradition and innovation can co-exist in a way that still feels modern and wearable.”

Why KL, we asked Mr. Andrea Dini—CEO of Paul & Shark. "KL Rahul is an extraordinary person, elegant, versatile, and authentic, not to mention a globally renowned and successful athlete. He also shares with us some key values: a passion for sport, for Italian style, for travel and adventure, and for the refined craftsmanship of Italian luxury. These qualities alone would be enough to make him a perfect ambassador for our brand, but there’s more, actually India is now a key market in Paul & Shark’s international strategy," he stated.

Having follwoed the Indian market for almost 15 years, Dini's first trip to the country was exactly 15 years ago. "I know the country well, and I strongly believe that now is the right time for fashion brands like ours, especially in the men’s segment, to establish a strong presence."

Upon quizzing KL about his essentials, it's clear that practicality trumps it all: “A classic pair of shoes, cap, watch, and a beautiful piece of clothing with breathable fabrics along with a great jacket depending on the weather—is my go-to anytime.” Rahul also notes how his background as an athlete shapes what he wears. “I have always been very passionate about fashion as an expression. And as an athlete, function and form go hand in hand for me."

He’s excited by the increasing synergy between sport and style. “Sport and fashion are both about passion, performance, and individuality. Athletes naturally connect with those values, so it’s exciting to see this crossover happening more.” His outlook on Indian men’s fashion is equally optimistic. “It’s amazing to see how Indian men are experimenting while staying true to their personal style. They’re blending global trends with Indian sensibilities in a way that feels confident and authentic.”

For Rahul, style isn’t just about what’s trending—it’s about what’s true. “Fashion allows me to show parts of my personality that words sometimes can’t. It is definitely an extension of who I am.”

Also Read:

Off The Field: Jemimah Rodrigues Loves It When Sportspersons Make Fashion An Extension Of Their Personality

Here's How To Dress Like Your Favourite IPL '25 Team, This T20 Season