Why Skating Is Not Just A Sport, It's A Vibe

Back in 2002, Avril Lavigne sang, 'He was a skater boy. She said, See you later, boy, that later is now'. Today, skating is back in full force, with Gen Z leading the charge. From TikTok to fashion runways, skating has become a cultural icon, and it’s more than just a sport now, it’s a lifestyle. Today, Indian cities have thriving skating and skateboarding groups comprising a mix of folks from kids to homemakers and the corporate bros, all having fun on wheels.

Gen Z and Skating: A Perfect Match

Skating isn’t just for the rebels anymore. Gen Z has completely redefined what it means to roll with it. Now, skating a form of self-expression, a way to show off your personality, and an outlet for creativity. Whether you’re on the streets or pulling tricks at the park, it’s all about freedom and individuality. Says Payal Mehta, a student who took this up a year ago, "When I am skating, I feel like I have wings; I'm flying. It's just such a different emotion altogether and it takes me away from any stress or boredom I have."

Mainstream, But We Need More Space For It

I don’t know why, but sometimes, I can’t help but feel that mainstream is used as an insult. It is not to be one, and the same goes with staking culture. What was once a niche activity is now everywhere. From Instagram influencers to skateboarding in commercials, skating has gone mainstream. It’s no longer just about the “skater boy” stereotype—everyone is hopping on a board now. Skateboards have evolved into style statements, and skate culture is now fully integrated into everyday life. It’s not just about the tricks anymore; it’s the vibe. "Yeah, it's definitely hit its mainstream era, but our roads are still not that skater-friendly, like I severely injured my knee while skating," says skating enthusiast Krishna S.

Fashion And Aesthetics

If you haven’t noticed, skating is also a major player in fashion right now. Skate-inspired brands like Vans, Supreme, and Thrasher aren’t just for skaters anymore—they’ve become streetwear staples. The oversized tees, baggy pants, and chunky sneakers are everywhere, with skateboards as the ultimate accessory. The whole vibe is about laid-back cool, effortlessly mixing comfort with style. Skaters are setting trends, and the best part? The aesthetic isn’t about looking perfect—it’s about looking real, with a dash of rebellion.

Inclusivity

One of the coolest things about modern skate culture is how inclusive it’s become. It’s no longer just a bunch of guys in baggy pants—skateboarding is for anyone and everyone. Girls, people of all backgrounds, and skaters of all skill levels are showing up in skateparks and claiming their space. This shift has created a sense of community, where everyone supports each other and has fun while doing it. "There is inculsivity, but not that much inclusivity for the disabled community, which sucks. A lot of skating groups can be clan-nish and for newbies it isn't easy to fit in," Krishna S. explained.

Olympic Nod

First making its debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the sport gained major recognition on a global stage. The inclusion of skateboarding in the Olympics has solidified its place in the mainstream, giving skaters a whole new level of credibility and visibility. Whether you're watching the insane tricks on TV or dreaming of competing, skateboarding has now earned its spot alongside traditional sports, giving it even more momentum as a global movement.

Making Moves

Skating is more than just a pastime, it’s a movement. It’s about freedom, creativity, community, and yes, style. From Gen Z to the OG skaters, everyone is rolling together, shaping this culture into something totally unique and constantly evolving. Whether you’re just starting out or you’ve been skating for years, there’s a place for you in the skate world.