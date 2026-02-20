Kriti Kharbanda Shows Why Yellow Is The New Spring

Soft pastels and florals may be perennial spring staples, but Kriti Kharbanda’s latest appearance makes a compelling case for yellow as the season’s most persuasive power shade. Draped in a breezy, lightweight saree that balances delicacy with polish, the actor leans into a palette that feels optimistic yet grown-up.

Advertisment

Instagram: @kriti.kharbanda

The Yellow Saree That’s Rewriting Spring Fashion Rules

Kharbanda’s saree, by Nadiya Paar, plays with subtle contrasts: lemon-yellow stripes soften the base while scattered pastel florals lend it a romantic, almost painterly quality. The fabric’s fluid drape keeps the look breathable and movement-friendly, making it ideal for rising temperatures without sacrificing elegance. Paired with a minimal blouse, the saree lets its print and hue remain the focal point — an approach that feels refreshingly modern for spring dressing.

The styling follows a less-is-more philosophy. Delicate jewellery from Karishma Joolry and a slim bracelet from The House of MBJ add quiet shine without overwhelming the softness of the ensemble. Loose waves and luminous makeup complete the look, reinforcing the saree’s easy, daylight-ready charm.

Why Yellow is Spring’s Unexpected Power Color

Yellow often gets typecast as playful or overtly festive, but Kharbanda’s interpretation proves its versatility. Here, the shade reads sophisticated, thanks to its pastel undertone and the gentle floral detailing. The result is an elegant saree look that feels seasonally appropriate without slipping into predictable territory.

Advertisment

This is where the appeal lies: yellow acts as a mood-lifter while still maintaining sartorial restraint through print scale, fabric lightness, and understated styling. In a landscape dominated by blush pinks and mint greens, this particular tone of yellow stands out.

Instagram: @kriti.kharbanda

How to Steal Kriti Kharbanda’s Celebrity Style

To channel this spring outfit, focus on fabrics that feel weightless and breathable. A lightweight saree in soft hues with minimal prints can instantly evoke the same effortless polish. Pair it with pared-back jewellery, dewy makeup, and relaxed hair to keep the overall effect contemporary rather than overly ornate.

Kharbanda’s look also underscores the rising demand for simple and elegant sarees that can transition seamlessly from day events to intimate celebrations. The balance of pastel florals, airy drape, and refined accessories ensures the outfit remains timeless while still feeling distinctly of-the-moment.

In choosing yellow over the expected spring palette, Kriti Kharbanda doesn’t just wear a colour — she reframes it, making a persuasive argument for sunshine hues as the season’s most elegant statement.

Also Read:

ELLE Digital Cover Star: Pashmina Roshan Is Just Getting Started

South Asian Fashion Has A New Vocabulary, And Rohit Mane Is Writing It