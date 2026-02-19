The Denim Accessories Poised to Dominate Spring Street Style

Denim fabrics are even making their way onto hats. Baseball cap or bucket hat, it doesn’t matter; as long as it’s made with a jean material, it’s right on trend. Retailers’ accessories departments are stocked with logo-laden styles from covetable labels like and .

Advertisment

Streamlined soccer shoes and retro runners have ruled the streets for years, but even familiar styles feel fresh in this season’s denim finishes. and bring an unexpected element to everyday athleisure sets and sweatsuits, though they wouldn’t look out of place in a casual office setting either.

If you thought suede was this year’s most desirable fabric, think again. We predict that denim handbags, shoes, and accessories will be a key street style trend throughout spring. The classic American material has been gaining traction, thanks to wider boho and Western trends, and it was noticeably present at Copenhagen Fashion Week (known to be a barometer for emerging trends).

To help you nail the look, we’ve highlighted the must-have denim shoes, bags, and hats. Trending styles from , , , , and other major labels are selling out fast—and prices will undoubtedly be steep on the resale market—so it’s wise to invest in the pieces you’re eyeing now. Like a good pair of jeans, these denim accoutrements only get better with age.

Advertisment

The Denim Bag

In recent seasons, designers have reimagined cult-classic silhouettes in denim fabrications—take the , the Balenciaga City bag, and the Lady Dior, for example. Like suede, the fabric adds a tactile quality that makes timeless styles even more irresistible.

Alaïa Le Teckel Medium

Coach Chain Tabby Shoulder Bag

Marc Jacobs The Deconstructed Denim Sack Bag

Phillip Lim Denim Luna Bag

The Denim Flat

Denim ballet flats and Mary Janes have a distinctly laid-back feel. They can elevate basic jeans-and-tee attire, refresh poplin maxi skirts, and even serve as a foil for dressy officewear. And who cares if you scuff the toes? These are made to be worn, just like your favorite pair of ripped jeans.

Birdies The Hummingbird Mary Jane

Frēda Salvador x Derek Lam 10 Crosby Jada Ballet Flat

Stuart Weitzman Supermoto Denim Mary Jane

A. Soliani Denim and Black Shoes

The Denim Sneaker

Streamlined soccer shoes and retro runners have ruled the streets for years, but even familiar styles feel fresh in this season’s denim finishes. and bring an unexpected element to everyday athleisure sets and sweatsuits, though they wouldn’t look out of place in a casual office setting either.

Maison Margiela Denim Low-Top Sneakers

Marc Jacobs The 72 Spring Denim Sneaker

Nike LD-1000 SE

Kurt Geiger London Islington Sneaker

The Denim Tote

A new category of It bag is emerging: the denim tote. The fashion crowd has begun flocking to monogrammed styles from Louis Vuitton, Gucci, , and other major designers. The wear and tear it receives over its years as a work bag or travel tote will only make it more of a vintage gem.

3.1 Phillip Lim Denim Market Tote

Miu Miu Ivy Denim Bag

Lucky Brand Denim Check Pira Bag

Chloé Spin Denim Tote

The Denim Loafer

Jeans aren’t exactly a hallmark of preppy style, but that’s precisely what makes this spring’s denim loafers so appealing. Refreshed classics like and can breathe new life into basic button-ups and trousers you’ve relied on for seasons.

Sperry Slim Boat Shoe

Bibi Lou Zagreb Heeled Loafer

Bottega Veneta Astaire Loafer

Rag & Bone Carter Denim Boat Shoe

The Denim Hat

Denim fabrics are even making their way onto hats. Baseball cap or bucket hat, it doesn’t matter; as long as it’s made with a jean material, it’s right on trend. Retailers’ accessories departments are stocked with logo-laden styles from covetable labels like and .

Anine Bing Jeremy Baseball Cap

Loewe Paula's Ibiza Logo Denim Bucket Hat

Polo Ralph Lauren Denim Woven Cap

Prada Denim Logo Bucket Hat

The Denim Heel

Stuck in a style rut? A new pair of pointed-toe denim pumps or kitten-heeled slingbacks may pull you right out of it. and have incorporated design elements usually reserved for jeans(think grommets, belt loops, and contrast stitching).

L'Agence Maelle Pointed Toe Pump

Loewe Toy Panta Denim Slide

Calvin Klein Denim Gayle Pump

Jacquemus Duelo Denim Slingback Pump