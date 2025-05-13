Kylie Jenner And Schiaparelli: A Surreal Fashion Romance

Schiaparelli is one of those rare fashion houses where art and fashion collide in the most theatrical of ways — think face motifs, gilded cage corsets, and bijoux shaped like human lungs or padlocks. Honestly, what’s not to love? And while I’ve always been obsessed with the couture dreamland Daniel Roseberry is building at Schiaparelli, there’s someone else who’s right there with me in the fan club: Kylie Jenner. No, she’s not officially the face of the brand (yet), but at this point, she doesn’t need to be. Kylie Jenner and Schiaparelli are a match made in surrealist heaven — the couture muse we didn’t see coming, but now can’t unsee.

From front row moments to headline-making gowns, Jenner’s Schiaparelli era has been nothing short of spectacular. It all began (or exploded, rather) in January 2023, when she rolled up to the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in that dress. You know the one — black velvet, body-hugging, dramatic in silhouette… and oh, casually featuring a hyper-realistic lion’s head on her shoulder. That roaring moment was all anyone could talk about for days. Love it or hate it, you couldn’t ignore it — and that’s the Schiaparelli effect. She captioned the look “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST,” and we have to agree, she was both. The lion, sculpted entirely from faux materials, was a nod to Dante’s Inferno, and it made her the unofficial Schiaparelli showstopper, even off the runway.

Then came the softer side of their surrealist affair. For Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2024 Haute Couture show, Jenner arrived looking like a painting — or maybe a delicious macaron. She wore a strapless rose-pink crystal gown with a sweeping pastel satin cape and a sheer veil that gave just the right amount of drama. It was dreamy, it was delicate, and it was very un-lion. But make no mistake, it still had that signature Schiaparelli eccentricity — just wrapped in a bow of feminine whimsy.

And just when you thought she couldn’t surprise us again, Jenner showed up to the Spring/Summer 2024 show in a sculptural little black dress that was anything but basic. Cut-outs, asymmetry, and those signature gold accessories brought back that sleek, body-confident energy she’s known for. This time, the look felt more futuristic goddess than fairy tale beast — showing us that she can swing between Schiaparelli moods like a true chameleon.

Most recently, in May 2025, she and Timothée Chalamet made their red carpet debut as a couple at the David di Donatello Awards in Rome — and, naturally, she chose Schiaparelli for the moment. In a sleek black gown that whispered glamour, she cemented her Schiaparelli streak. While Timothée wore Tom Ford, Jenner’s choice was poetic: couture for a milestone moment.

The magic of this fashion pairing lies in how they elevate each other. Schiaparelli, under Roseberry’s creative direction, is all about fantastical storytelling through clothes. Jenner , on the other hand, brings those stories to life — with her global spotlight, her evolving fashion identity, and her willingness to wear pieces that toe the line between fashion and sculpture.

She may not be an official ambassador (yet), but let’s face it — when Kylie Jenner wears Schiaparelli, she is the campaign. She’s not just attending shows; she’s inhabiting the vision. From lions to lace, veils to velvet, this love story is giving us the drama, the fantasy, and the fashion dreams we live for.