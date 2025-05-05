Labubu – How A Tiny Monster Is Sending The Fashion World Into Meltdown

Jewellery is everywhere—on your shoelaces, baubles on sunglass frames and headbands—it sure seems like we’ve come a long way from plain old, plain old! Fitting out is the new fitting in when it comes to fashion accessories and that’s only going stronger with another micro-trend that’s grabbing attention—a tiny monster called labubu! That’s right. The fluffy character—that was once just a plush toy—is now sparking a fashion frenzy as a must-have charm on your luxury handbag.



Blackpink's Lisa holds big Labubu Photograph: (Instagram)

Monsters Inc

Toys are no longer for kids, they're definitely comforting adults; case in point 'jellycats'—the soft plush toys that soared in popularity last year thanks to the Tiktok-loving frat. The fan following saw dedicated Reddit threads, tweets on X and Instagram handles all ooozing their viral cuteness. And the labubu—another toy—is set to outstage that thanks to its celebrity love. Blackpink’s Lisa shared an Instagram story of her holding a giant Labubu and one with the mini version used as a bag charm. She’s not alone. Influencers, royalty and others including singers Dua Lipa and Rihanna have been seen with one, and it’s becoming a fast-selling commodity. Bucking the cuteness norm—labubu isn’t the usual cute mascot with its sharp serrated teeth, wild hair and evilish eyes—so what’s the furore around the furry figurine? We delve into it…



Lovin’ The Labubu



The Labubu bag charm on a burgundy bordeaux woven Bottega Veneta Andiamo leather bag, seen during the Paris Fashion Week Photograph: (Getty Images)



Once created by Hong Kong-based artist Kasing Lung for picture books, the Labubu and his ilk of eerie fellow creatures are part of the ‘The Monsters’ series by Chinese toy maker Pop Mart. They’ve soared in popularity everywhere from LA to London, Germany, Bangkok, Singapore and more. Smart marketing fuelled the craze with a blind box system—when you opened the box, you didn’t know which version of the monster you would get, making for the thrill.



From toy collectors, the figurine has blazed its way into luxury purveyors, finding a new place as a wide-eyes bag charm. Instagram and TikTok saw netizens soon sharing their labubu love, from unboxing videos to labubu to being displayed at home, the office and gym, reports mention that it is the number 1 collectibles brand on the platform StockX (as per the site, a Pop Mart Labubu The Monsters x Vans Oldskool Monsters Forever Vinyl Plush Doll has an opening bid for US$2,199), labubu parties and a labubu rave that took place in April in Brooklyn!









Viral Energy

It's also made its way into the F n B world with specially-curated drinks and desserts on the menu. Creepy or cute, today, it’s driving up style snobbery, sitting pretty on your Birkin, Louis Vuitton and other luxe bags. A year ago, you wouldn’t have expected a wild monster to become such a fashion sensation. It shows that we’re willing and (happy) to lighten things up on the stiffest of occasions.



Meanwhile, make no mistake; the toys are ruling the scene. Next up? The crybaby—which is much like its name, a little teary-eyed plushie, that’s riding on the labubu craze, and meant to be a symbol of reassurance. Ready to grab the monster and join the feverish craze?



