Late Singer Aaliyah Gets A Barbie Named After Her - And It Sells Out in 30 Minutes!

This Barbie Girl Lives in Fan's Hearts



Fans of the late R&B superstar Aaliyah have mixed feelings. While she just got a Barbie doll named after her, it also reportedly got sold out online in 30 minutes, leaving them wanting more. The singer passed away in 2001, due to a plane crash. She joins a list of singers such as Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Minogue, Beyoncé, Cher, Cyndi Lauper and more.

Style icon



Aaliyah (or Aaliyah Haughton as is her full name) is regarded as one of the most well-known R&B artists in the ‘90s. Her track One in a Million scorched the charts and was nominated Best R&B/Soul Single – Female at the Soul Train Music Awards (1998). She also grabbed attention as a fashion icon with her chic street style - sweat suits, bandanas, leather jackets and animal print ensembles.



About The Aaliyah Barbie

The Aaliyah Barbie Photograph: (Instagram)

It is now almost 24 years after Aaliyah’s death, that the singer has been honoured with a Barbie doll made in her likeness (yes it even has her side parting) by Mattel. It released on January 16 for pre-order when the late singer would have been 46. Fans can, however feel assured as the stores are expected to restock the doll.



