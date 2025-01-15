Off The Rack: Celebrity Stylist Shaleena Nathani Would Love To Work With Zendaya, Rihanna

Ever wondered what it takes to balance the scales of fashion, the merciless trends cycle and the never-ending shenanigans of styling celebrities? I don't, but Shaleena Nathani sure knows a thing or two. Having established her dominance by climbing the ranks after an accidental styling internship, things slowly strarted falling in place for her, with diversity in the scope of work proving both challenging and rewarding.

Here's our chat with the acclaimed stylist, where she dishes on all thing fashion, celebrity style and her newest collaboration with Project Tête-à-Tête whilst navigating the high-pressure industry with much zeal and passion.

Read on...

ELLE: Can you tell us about your styling journey?

Shaleena Nathani (SN): My styling journey has been an organic one. From a young age, I loved clothes and creating looks, but I never thought of it as a career. When I was offered an internship at a major magazine, leaving my job at an export house felt like a pivotal moment. I was eager to learn, absorb, and explore. Styling for editorials, ad films, and cinema is vastly different from real-life styling, and that diversity has been both challenging and rewarding.

ELLE: What are the three core skills needed to succeed as a stylist in India?

SN: First, hard work is essential. You must be ready to do everything, think ahead, and go beyond what’s required. For instance, if you’re given a brief for A and B, you should envision C and D. Second, excellent communication and coordination are crucial—returning items in perfect condition, respecting relationships, and being organised are key. Third, always be willing to learn. Celebrity styling demands personal skills as we work closely with people. Even if you lack the aesthetic initially, focus and dedication can help you grow.

ELLE: What was your 'I made it' moment?

SN: Styling Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan for Pathaan was a significant milestone. It was my first independent project, and it marked the beginning of many exciting opportunities. While I don’t feel like 'I’ve made it' yet, that moment felt monumental.

ELLE: Tell us about your collaboration with Project Tête-à-Tête.

SN: This collaboration is close to my heart because I admire their aesthetic and authenticity. They’re not just another pop-up—they have a hands-on, genuine approach, which aligns with my values. Every association in my career is authentic, and this one feels special. The event on 7th and 8th February 2025 at Soho House excites me greatly. I truly believe in bringing value to partnerships, and this one is no exception.

ELLE: Which Hollywood celebrity would you love to style, and why?

SN: There are so many! I’d love to style musicians and performers—Dua Lipa, Zendaya, Rihanna, and Brad Pitt are on my list. Rihanna’s bold attitude makes her particularly inspiring to work with.

ELLE: How would you describe your personal style?

SN: My personal style revolves around oversized jeans and a white tank top—simple, monotone, and comfortable. I love sneakers but also enjoy elevating casual looks with heels, a statement handbag, and jewellery. I always know what I want to wear, even before stepping into my closet.

ELLE: What songs are you currently listening to on repeat?

SN: Adore You by Fred, Own It by Stormzy, and a song called Water Flow.

