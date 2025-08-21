Emily Cooper is continuing her love affair with Italy in new images that have been shared from the upcoming fifth season of Emily in Paris, which will debut on Netflix on December 18.

Image Courtesy: Instagram//@emilyinparis

Today, Netflix revealed the first look images from the upcoming fifth season as well as a new location: Emily will continue her Italian holiday living la dolce vita in Venice. 'This season is a Tale of Two Cities. Rome and Paris. Straddling both, Emily takes love and life to the next level,' series creator, Darren Star told Netflix's Tudum.

Per the official Netflix synopsis, in the fifth season of Emily in Paris we will find Emily, who is now spearheading Agence Grateau Rome — the position she secured at the end of the fourth season — as she navigates a new city alongside complex professional and romantic relationships.

Image Courtesy: Instagram//@emilyinparis

'Just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks,' the synopsis reads. 'Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.'

Returning for season five of the hit series is Mindy Chen (Ashley Park), Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Julien (Samuel Arnold), Luc (Bruno Gouery), Antoine Lambert (William Abadie), Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), Genevieve (Thalia Besson), Nico (Paul Forman), Laurent G (Arnaud Binard), Princess Jane (Minnie Driver), Jake (Bryan Greenberg) and Yvette (Michèle Laroque).

Image Courtesy: Instagram//@emilyinparis

Noticeably missing from the line-up is Lucas Bravo, who decided to hang up his hat after the fourth season of the series, during which time he felt as though he had grown apart from the character.

'The "sexy chef" was very much part of me in season one and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take,' Bravo told an online publication last October. 'I've never been so far away from him.'

Image Courtesy: Instagram//@emilyinparis

It was also previously confirmed that longtime cast member Camille Razat, who played Camille, Gabriel's former love interest and Emily's friend, will not be returning for season five.

All ten episodes of Emily in Paris season five will premiere on December 18 on Netflix.

Read the original article on ELLE UK.