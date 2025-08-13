Lindsay Lohan’s ‘Freakier Friday’ Press Tour: A Masterclass in Nostalgic Dressing

If you’re a millennial harbouring an enduring obsession with ‘Freaky Friday,’ ‘The Parent Trap,’ or even ‘Life Size,’ Lindsay Lohan’s current press tour for the Disney sequel ‘Freakier Friday’ feels nothing short of a style fever dream come true. With the help of stylist Andrew Mukamal (yes, he’s the one who brilliantly styled Margot Robbie for the ‘Barbie’ press tour), Lohan has been spinning a sartorial love letter to her iconic movie past—one so full of references that every look feels like a gleeful inside joke for longtime fans.

Freaky Friday Goes Couture: The Lavender Finale

Photograph: (Instagram/@lindsaylohan and IMDb (L to R))

Let’s start with the centrepiece of this nostalgia-fueled tour: the look Lohan wore to the United Kingdom premiere in London. She stepped onto the red carpet at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, in a custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress—a shimmering, sequin-drenched homage to the purple ensemble her ‘Freaky Friday’ character Anna Coleman wears in the film’s final song performance. The reimagined gown, covered in lavender and gold sequins, wasn’t just a pretty dress; it was a cinematic callback, complete with a halter neck and swirly, metallic embellishments that nodded to Anna’s rock-chic energy.

Photograph: (Getty images)

Because Lohan (and Mukamal) excels at accessorising with intent, she paired the gown with a crystal-bedazzled Judith Leiber handbag shaped like an electric guitar—a wink to Anna’s ‘Ultimate’ rockstar moment. Manolo Blahnik’s tan, knotted leather sandals grounded the look in grown-up glamour, while the whole ensemble radiated the rebellious wedding-guest spirit from the 2003 film’s final act.

Photograph: (Instagram/@lindsaylohan and IMDb (L to R))

Another brilliant moment: Lohan channelled her inner Anna Coleman yet again in a boho-chic pink slip dress from Chloé, with lace inset details that whispered ‘Pink Slip’ (her fictional band from ‘Freaky Friday’). Chunky platform heels, dangly layered necklaces, and soft waves added to the throwback energy, while her jewellery and bracelets nodded to that whimsical, early-aughts vibe.

Plaid, Tweed, and ‘The Parent Trap’ Throwbacks

Photograph: (Instagram/@lindsaylohan and IMDb (L to R))

The nostalgia didn’t stop there. Lohan’s promotional wardrobe included several can-you-spot-the-reference looks, many of them direct hits for eagle-eyed fans. Appearing on ‘Good Morning America,’ she sported a canary yellow Balmain tweed set, complete with a matching headband—a subtle nod to Annie’s preppy skirt suit in ‘The Parent Trap.’

Elsewhere, a plaid moment mirrored Annie and Hallie’s 1998 adventures, blending schoolgirl chic with that grown-up, jet-set edge. The nostalgia wasn’t just visual—it was textural, with fabrics and silhouettes evoking the wardrobe choices that defined Lohan’s early filmmaking days.

Photograph: (Instagram/@lindsaylohan and IMDb (L to R))

And then there was the floral mandarin-collar moment, a subtle nod to ‘The Parent Trap’. Lohan’s fitted, cap-sleeved dress, covered in vibrant bird-and-blossom embroidery, felt like the grown-up sequel to Hallie Parker’s iconic Chinese-collar outfit from the film. With her hair in soft, side-swept waves and cat-eye sunnies in hand, she nailed that sweet spot between playful throwback and polished grown-up glam, like Hallie all grown up and running the fashion game instead of summer camp.

Cannot Forget The Accessories

Photograph: (Instagram/@lindsaylohan)

Judith Leiber’s guitar-shaped clutch wasn’t the only purse with a tale. During a reunion photo op with Tyra Banks (her ‘Life Size’ costar), Lohan sported a showstopper: a gigantic fortune cookie clutch—a playful nod to ‘Freaky Friday’s’ plot device and proof that every detail, right down to her handbags, was sprinkled with references.

Lindsay Lohan’s ‘Freakier Friday’ press tour wardrobe isn’t just about revisiting old looks for a cheap thrill; it’s about reclaiming them with humour, grown-up sophistication, and an unmissable sense of fun. With the help of Andrew Mukamal—whose research and devotion rival any superfan’s deep dive—every fashion choice becomes a conversation between past and present, a celebration of movie magic, and an invitation to play along.

From glimmering purple chain mail to slip dresses pink as punk dreams, each outfit is more than a red-carpet moment; it’s a portal back to summer camps, New York bands, and magical mother-daughter mayhem. Nostalgia is rarely this chic. But in Lohan’s capable hands, past and present look better than ever.

Also Read,

'Freakier Friday' Review: Four Swaps, One Psychic, And The Return Of Lindsay Lohan’s Guitar