Luxury Handbag Brands Loved by Bollywood And Hollywood Stars

From red carpets in Hollywood to big, fat weddings in Bollywood, luxury handbags remain more than just arm candies; they are investments and personality statements. In 2025, the handbag trends we’re seeing globally mirror this balance between function and fantasy. Stars are carrying bags that combine timeless silhouettes with fresh twists, whether it’s a Dior Lady bag spotted on Bollywood's elite or Chloé's cult-favourite Paddington revival on fashion sites.

The Timeless Appeal of Luxury Handbags

Luxury handbags have always held a special allure. With global trends moving towards stylish practicality, roomy shapes and modernised classics are taking centre stage. So long, micro bags—2025 is about handbags that serve both glamour and utility.

Bollywood Stars and Their Favourite Handbag Brands

Bollywood celebrities have long been synonymous with luxury fashion, and their handbag choices reflect both glamour and heritage. Deepika Padukone is known for her love of Louis Vuitton and Sabyasachi, often pairing structured handbags with both ethnic ensembles and sleek Western looks.

Kareena Kapoor Khan remains a loyalist to Hermès Birkin bags, which she carries effortlessly on vacations and at high-profile events. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, gravitates towards youthful yet classic pieces, often spotted with Gucci Horsebit that perfectly complement her chic persona. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday frequently pairs her ensembles with CHANEL flaps.

Hollywood Stars Who Set Global Handbag Trends

Hollywood celebrities, too, continue to set the tone for global luxury trends, with their handbag choices often becoming overnight sensations. Hailey Bieber has emerged as a champion of Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, often favouring sleek crossbodies and minimalist vanity cases.

Zendaya, never one to shy away from bold statements, has been seen carrying everything from Valentino’s studded totes to rare vintage Louis Vuitton pieces. Sofia Richie Grainge has been credited with reviving the timeless Chanel classic flap bag, particularly bringing it back into bridal relevance. And then there’s Rihanna, a pioneer of street-luxury styling, who has turned heads with her Fendi baguettes and rare Dior saddles, reaffirming her status as a global fashion icon.

Male Celebrities Embracing Luxury Bags

Handbags are no longer reserved for women—male celebrities are redefining the accessory as a unisex staple. Jacob Elordi has become a Gen Z style icon with his frequent outings carrying Bottega Veneta totes and Prada duffles.

Lewis Hamilton, known for pushing fashion boundaries, often pairs his sharp streetwear and race-day looks with crossbodies and Louis Vuitton carry-alls. Similarly, A$AP Rocky and Timothée Chalamet are regularly spotted with designer clutches and top-handle bags, showing how luxury handbags now transcend gender and represent universal style.

Why Luxury Handbags Are Investments

Luxury handbags aren’t just fleeting fashion—they’re long-term assets. Hermès Birkin bags, for instance, have consistently outperformed traditional investments like gold. For both Bollywood and Hollywood stars, branded handbags for women signify heritage, taste, and financial prudence.

Conclusion

From Bollywood’s wedding mandaps to Hollywood’s red carpets, luxury handbags remain cultural staples in 2025. Whether it’s the Paddington revival at Cannes, Dior Lady bags at desi celebrations, or the timeless Hermès Birkin on global icons, luxury handbags continue to tell stories of individuality, style, and legacy.

FAQs

1. Which luxury handbags are trending in 2025?

Top-handle bags, Chloé’s Paddington revival, crossbody classics, and vanity cases are dominating celebrity wardrobes in 2025.

2. What are the most loved handbag brands in India?

Sabyasachi, Lovetobag, and Outhouse are popular in India, while Hermès, Dior, and Chanel remain global favourites.

3. Do celebrities carry bridal handbags at weddings?

Yes. Bollywood stars often carry ornate bridal handbags, while Hollywood brides prefer minimal clutches from Dior, Chanel, and Hermès.

4. Are luxury handbags a good investment?

Absolutely. Bags like Hermès Birkin and Chanel Flap bags have resale values that sometimes surpass gold and real estate.

5. Can bridal handbags be reused after the wedding?

Yes. Bridal handbags are versatile and can be styled at receptions, cocktail nights, red carpets, and even festive occasions.

