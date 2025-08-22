Discovered: 5 Vintage Bag Styles It Girls Will Be Wearing This Autumn

The itch to buy a bag for the upcoming 'back to school' season is strong. Years of living according to an academic calendar year, the seasonal weather change and fashion month all make September an irresistible time to invest in a quality accessory (and maybe a new notebook and pen too).

But who says you need to buy something completely new? In fact, with luxury price hikes and a nostalgia-filled Instagram feed, you'd be wise to consider an 'It' bag of days gone by as your new (to you) handbag.

Buying a pre-loved, designer bag is both a fiscally wise and terribly fashionable choice, so we spoke to co-founder and CEO of The Handbag Clinic, Charlotte Staerck, to learn which bags are seeing an increase in interest, and how you can invest on an uptick.

Chloé's Paddington Bag

Debuted: 2004

Reintroduced: 2024

Cost new: N/A

Rough resale cost: £500-£1500

Staerck says...

"Chloé's Paddington has had a huge resurgence this year after featuring on the Chloé runway recently. In general, we are seeing all mid 2000’s styles rise in popularity, but the Chloé Paddington is taking the crown. The resale value has climbed over 200% and we have seen the time taken to sell these items reducing down from 250 days to just 20 days."

Balenciaga's Le City Bag

Debuted: 2005

Reintroduced: 2024

Cost new: £1500-2000

Rough resale cost: £500-£1000

Staerck says...

"After seeing a decline in popularity in 2022, Balenciaga's Le City bag is climbing back into the fashion good books, particularly vintage-looking City bags: the slouchy, lived in feel is really trending. Our most requested colours are navy and brown, however the brights are not hanging around our Selfridges concession for long. Resale value is up and average time to sell is down to just 15 days. Since 2017 we have offered a specialist restoration service for Balenciaga Citys, which restores the item seamlessly and maximises value."

Mulberry's Roxanne Bag

Debuted: 2003

Reintroduced: Discontinued in 2013

Cost new: N/A

Rough resale cost: £200-£500

Staerck says...

"These haven’t yet had their full moment and I expect these to be really popular in AW25. The resale value is up 70% and time to sell has reduced by 80%. We have mainly seen a demand for classic colours, however brights in the mini Roxette are also trending. Mulberry used to regularly hold the 'It' bag title it is a great signal for this brand getting back to it’s roots."

Celine's Phantom Bag

Debuted: 2011

Reintroduced: 2026

Cost new: N/A

Rough resale cost: £600-£1300

Staerck says...

"After featuring on the runway in a slightly new design, the old version of this bag, which was an 'It' bag in the 2010’s, is back and having a huge moment - signalling big bags are officially back. Resale value is still climbing but currently up around 47%."

Fendi Bags In A Zucca Print

Debuted: 1965

Reintroduced: N/A

Cost new: £1000-£5000

Rough resale cost: £200-£7000

Staerck says...

"We have seen a high increase of Fendi's Zucca print with people scrambling for Baguettes, Chef Hobos and Pochettes, especially in the classic dark brown print. I think this comes from people growing slightly tired of the pervious monogram champions - the Fendi Zucca gives the louder luxury feel with more of a vintage chic edge."

