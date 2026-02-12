Mona Singh Makes a Case for the Yellow Peplum Kurta This Season

There’s something about yellow that instantly shifts the mood — and Mona Singh seems to know it. For the promotions of Kohrra 2, the actor stepped out in a sunshine-hued peplum kurta set that felt equal parts celebratory and quietly refined. In a sea of predictable promotional dressing, her choice stood out for its ease: vibrant without being loud, detailed without feeling heavy.

Her ethnic look struck a careful balance between tradition and contemporary tailoring. The structured peplum silhouette gave the yellow kurta a modern edge, while intricate embroidery along the neckline and hemline anchored it firmly in festive territory. It’s the kind of outfit that feels as right for an intimate puja as it does for a dinner — versatile, flattering, and unmistakably polished.

A Case for Yellow: Mona Singh’s Festive Power Move

Mona Singh’s yellow kurta isn’t just about colour — it’s about confidence. The vibrant hue instantly brightens her presence, but what makes it compelling is the restraint in execution. The embroidery, placed thoughtfully along the neckline, cuffs, and hem, adds richness without overwhelming the silhouette. It’s festive, yes — but not theatrical.

Yellow has long been associated with celebration, warmth, and auspicious beginnings, making it a natural choice for festival outfits. On Mona Singh, however, it feels refreshingly modern and goes beyond festivewear. The shade isn’t muted or pastel; it’s bold and unapologetic, yet softened by the fluid drape of the fabric.

The Peplum Kurta, Recut for Right Now

At the heart of this look is the peplum kurta set from Rashi Sachdeva — a silhouette that flatters without trying too hard. The gentle flare at the waist creates structure while maintaining movement, offering a contemporary alternative to straight-cut kurtas. Paired with tailored yellow trousers, the outfit feels cohesive and thoughtfully constructed.

The peplum kurta has been quietly re-emerging as a latest fashion trend in ethnic wear, and Mona Singh’s version makes a strong case for its comeback. It defines the waist and elongates the frame. For women looking for fashionable outfits that balance comfort and polish, this silhouette lands perfectly in between.

From Promotion to Celebration: Styling the Modern Ethnic Look

What elevates Mona Singh’s celebrity style here is the styling restraint. Instead of layering heavy jewellery, she opts for a delicate choker-style necklace with subtle green accents, allowing the yellow kurta to remain the focal point. Her makeup is soft and luminous, complementing the warmth of the ensemble rather than competing with it.

The footwear — traditional yet understated — grounds the outfit. Everything works in harmony, proving that a strong ethnic look doesn’t require excess. It requires intention.

This is the kind of peplum kurta set that transitions effortlessly from a promotional appearance to a festive gathering or dinner.

Is the Peplum Kurta Quietly Making a Comeback?

In a landscape dominated by shararas, lehengas, and anarkalis, this structured yet feminine cut feels refreshing.

If celebrity style is any indicator of what’s next, the peplum kurta renaissance may already be underway.

