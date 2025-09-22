'Navratri' Dress Code: What to Wear Each Night

It’s that time of the year again! Every year, I wait (patiently... okay, maybe not so patiently) for 9 days of absolute madness — garba nights, endless thalis, music that won’t let your feet stay still, and of course, the outfits. Honestly, for those who don’t enjoy dancing, I can’t relate, because every conversation, every dinner-table debate, somehow loops back to Navratri plans.

Image Courtesy: Instagram//@kiaraaliaadvani

But let’s face it, with all the fun also comes the trickiest question: What do I wear? So here’s your guide for all nine days, colour-coded, to make sure you step into the dance circle looking like a total scene-stealer.

What Is The Navratri Dress Code?

Traditionally, every night of Navratri is dedicated to a particular colour, and the festive spirit lies in sticking to it. But here’s the best part. You don’t have to treat it like a boring uniform. Think of it as a style challenge: 9 days, 9 colours, 9 chances to serve looks.

Navratri Dress – 9 Night Outfit Ideas

Day 1: White

Image Courtesy: Instagram//@aliaabhatt

Start strong. White isn’t plain; it’s chic. Picture a flowing white lehenga with mirror work or a crisp chikankari kurta paired with silver jewellery. If you want to go down the fusion path, a white co-ord with oxidised earrings works too. Think heavenly but still ready to spin 20 circles during garba.

Day 2: Red

Image Courtesy: Instagram//@sonamkapoor

Red is drama, passion, and full Navratri energy. You can’t go wrong with a red ghagra with or even a modern red saree draped Gujarati-style for extra flair. Stack on bangles, add a bindi, and let the colour do the talking. If you’re shy about too much red, mix it with gold accents and voilà—instant goddess vibes.

Day 3: Royal Blue

Image Courtesy: Instagram//@iamsonalibendre

Royal blue is the showstopper shade. Go heavy on metallic embroidery or sequins, this colour demands attention. A sharara set or anarkali in blue with chandbalis will make you look like you walked straight out of a festive editorial. Bonus: it photographs beautifully under fairy lights.

Day 4: Yellow

Bright, happy, sunshine on the dance floor. A yellow lehenga with gota patti work is the classic route, but a draped skirt with a crop top is the cool-girl twist. Keep jewellery minimal here; the colour itself glows. Fresh marigolds in your braid? Chef’s kiss.

Day 5: Green

Image Courtesy: Instagram//@aliaabhatt

Green is grounding, lush, and very festive. Go with a green indowestern outfit or keep it fresh with a lime-green fusion set. Accessorise with kundan jewellery or floral hair accessories. Pro tip: Green pairs beautifully with contrasting dupattas; mix it up.

Day 6: Grey

Grey might sound dull, but in Navratri fashion, it’s underrated glamour. Think sequinned grey lehengas, silk kurtas with silver embroidery, or even a monotone co-ord with statement jewellery. Grey gives you the perfect excuse to play with shimmer, don’t hold back.

Day 7: Orange

Image Courtesy: Imdb

Orange is pure energy, like the festival itself. A bright orange bandhani lehenga or an orange anarkali with mirror work screams festive spirit. Pair it with chunky silver jewellery and you’re set. If orange feels “too much,” tone it down with beige or gold dupattas.

Day 8: Peacock Green

This shade is already dramatic; peacock tones pop under lights. Lehengas in this colour look rich, but if that feels heavy, go for chiffon or silk with zari detailing. Accessorise with gold jhumkas or kundan chokers. You’ll look like royalty.

Day 9: Pink

Image Courtesy: Instagram//@punitbalanaofficial

End on a high! Pink is playful, festive, and the perfect closing colour. Hot pink lehengas with mirror embroidery are forever classics, but softer blush pinks with pearl jewellery are equally chic. Add a statement dupatta and you’re ready for the grand finale twirl.

Accessories & Styling Tips for Navratri Nights

Footwear : Stick to comfy juttis or block heels, because sore feet = no garba.

: Stick to comfy juttis or block heels, because sore feet = no garba. Jewellery : Think big chandbalis, silver chokers, or layered bangles. But pick one focal piece so you don’t blind your dance partner.

: Think big chandbalis, silver chokers, or layered bangles. But pick one focal piece so you don’t blind your dance partner. Hair : Braids with flowers, loose curls, or a bun with a maang tikka. Keep it practical and festive.

: Braids with flowers, loose curls, or a bun with a maang tikka. Keep it practical and festive. Makeup: Dewy base, bold eyeliner, and a pop of lip colour. Remember, sweat and dancing are part of the deal, so keep it long-lasting.

Image Courtesy: Instagram//@janhvikapoor

This is not just a festival, it’s a full-blown fashion runway with dandiya sticks. And the best part? You don’t need a designer wardrobe to pull it off. Mix, match, accessorise, and most importantly, have fun. So grab your outfit, grab your friends, and as they say: Aye Halo!

