The 7 Street Style Trends Fashion Insiders Backed This Season at New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week may be over, but the streets are still buzzing with inspiration. If you were paying attention (and we know you were), the real runway wasn’t just inside of Spring Studios—it was on the sidewalks of SoHo and Tribeca, where editors, stylists, and fashion insiders turned every coffee run and Uber dash into a moment.

The season’s street style wasn’t about peacocking for the photographers; it was about wearable statements that actually make sense for a life that’s not always sponsored by PR glam squads. Zebra prints proved they can be just as versatile as fall checks, cropped jackets made their case as the new power blazer, and head-to-toe denim got the cool girl treatment. Add to that soft butter yellows, flirty lace slips, and sheer skirts that felt more artful than risqué, and you’ve got a lineup worth bookmarking—and shopping right now.

Wild Thing

Zebra stripes stormed the streets this season, and the effect was nothing short of chic anarchy. Instead of playing second fiddle to leopard (fashion’s longtime favourite), zebra prints got a main-character moment. For Khaite’s unforgettable show, Shailene Woodley styled hers with a denim shirt, a glossy leather mule, and a bold red bag. The result? A look that feels sophisticated, not safari. Think of it as the perfect print for those who want to stand out without screaming.

Photograph: (Getty Images)

Cropped Jackets

Consider the cropped jacket the younger, cooler cousin of the blazer. Seen on everyone, from editors in the front row to Hollywood darlings like Katie Holmes, it hits right at the waist, making even the most lived-in jeans look undeniably chic.

Photograph: (Getty Images)

Butter Yellow

Soft, creamy yellow continues to be the star of wardrobes, spotted at NYFW on floaty maxi dresses and polished separates. It’s the kind of shade that looks great with boots—or you can squeeze in a few more wears of your summer flip-flops à la Kendall Jenner before temperatures drop too low.

Photograph: (Getty Images)

Denim on Denim on Denim

Forget the Canadian tuxedo jokes—this season, all-denim everything is peak cool. Washed chambray shirts, wide-leg jeans, and patchwork bags turned sidewalks into runways, especially the ensemble Elle Fanning put together for Coach’s show. The trick is to mix washes and textures so it feels intentional and layered, not matchy-matchy.

Photograph: (Getty Images)

Lace Allure

Lingerie dressing is back! While delicate slips look great on their own (Zoë Kravitz is proof in Saint Laurent), this year, we’re seeing editors layer on blazers and even pair lace-trimmed dresses with polished trousers. Have fun layering one under a sweater to keep the trend going long into fall.

Photograph: (Getty Images)

Sheer Genius

You don’t have to bare it all to participate in this season’s sheer skirt movement. Instead, think of the breezy item as a fluid layer to incorporate into any outfit to create dreamy movement.

Photograph: (Getty Images)

Falling for Full Skirts

The full skirt was a romantic anchor to many outfits during NYFW. Whether paired with cropped knits or boxy jackets, it brought a touch of volume and drama to city sidewalks. The best part? It’s as practical as it is photogenic, roomy enough to actually sit in at a dinner, and polished enough to earn that BFA photo.

Photograph: (Getty Images)

Read the original article on ELLE USA.