Not Your Mom’s Jewellery: The Rise Of Subversive Accessories in 2025

Flipping pages of its own script, it seems like the corners of this generation refuse to be basic. Whether it’s for your nail or your torso, Gen Z can’t get enough. Standing up for yourself is old-school now; one needs to stand out to turn their emotions into pieces of beauty. Today, the role of jewellery goes way beyond being just a décor; it represents.

Accessorising the most unconventional parts of your body is a celebration of being unapologetically yourself, and we all know the kids love to scream in expression.

Tooth Grills & Gems: Ice Ice Baby

Imagine survival with no sparkle in your smile. It’s 2025 for god’s sake, even your canines need some styling appointments to keep the edge on service. Rooted in the hip-hop culture and born in the American rap industry, tooth accessories aren't hungry for red carpets, just some confidence to put a part of you in the spotlight. Whether it’s a Swarovski gem on your incisor or a custom-made grill on the bottom, the smiles are longing for style.

Photograph: (Getty Images)

There are daily fashion trends, and then there's fancy dentures. Unclench that jaw and point your pinky to the flashiest corner, let the cool kid in you shine brighter than the haters.

Crowning Glory: Hair Accessories Make A Comeback

From stacking hair clips and ribbons at school to fitting beads and rings in your braids, fashion made a dramatic (and raver-approved) entrance. True to form, the Gen Z didn't hold back, turning metallic chains and golden cuffs into their Friday night essentials. Who would've thought that the modified version of my childhood shenanigans would grow up to be bejewelled and beautiful?

Photograph: (instagram//@winnieharlow)

The Indian roots cracked it first when they welcomed the idea of a delicate chain running through your parting. Honestly? We are crowning this comeback a win, along with the rest of the curl strands tunnelling around pearl beads.

Polished & Pierced: Enter Nail Jewellery

Exposing the thought on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2024, South African popstar Tyla hypnotised the paps with her diamond-dropping nails. This Sands of Time manicure paved the way for a potentially challenging trend. Pair it with your favourite stack of rings and you're set. The dream, the drama, the moment, we seek all of it.

Photograph: (Getty Images)

The dangling décor proved to be a piece of art under Balmain's fashion history, and later to the fans. This exemplifies how nail jewellery can be more than beauty; it can be narrative. A mini trend moment that fuses storytelling, artistry, and high fashion in one sitting. Now that's how you nail it!

Chains, Charms & Curves: Body Accessories

You can't make me forget about the day when Bella Hadid showed up in a fresh Schiaparelli piece with an astonishing body necklace, shaped like a lung protecting her chest. Body accessories are jewellery in its most unfiltered and unapologetic form. Bold and romantic with a bit of an edge, this has to be one of the most rebellious pieces of contemporary art. Paris Fashion Week 2020 definitely got itself a show-stopper.

Photograph: (Getty Images)

From layered belly chains over low-rise fits to architectural shoulder adornments, the message is clear. Jewellery doesn’t sit quietly anymore; it moves, breathes, and owns the room. If you want to cover up, might as well have gold do it for you.

Whether it’s a single gem on a tooth, a pierced nail, or chains draped across the collarbone, Gen Z has turned accessorising into a language of its own. This generation doesn’t follow the rules; it reinvents them.

Jewellery no longer restricts itself, but rather communes with the body and lives on the smile; it’s the main character.

