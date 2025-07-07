ELLE Discovers: Indie Makeup’s Coolest New Players

We’ve officially hit peak beige. The era of clean girl clones and taupe-tinted sameness has me craving something with a little more soul these days. And I'm here to tell you that beyond your pre-decided explore feed, a new wave of Indian beauty brands is waiting to be explored. You're in store for pigment that speaks, shade names that feel like poetry, and formulations that actually make sense for Indian skin.

This isn’t just about finding your perfect undertone anymore. It’s about makeup with meaning. Local, layered, and deeply personal. These indie brands are putting intention (and just the right amount of rebellion) back into beauty, while delivering some serious aesthetics. If you’ve spent the last few years cycling through the same international launches in different fonts, consider this your palette cleanser.

Thou: Skin-First Simplicity

Founded by Alekhya Vavilala, Thou is redefining base makeup for Indian skin tones.The brand emphasises vegan, skin-centric formulations that prioritise comfort.Their Hue Drops tint, Bright Blend concealer, and Shade Perfector corrector are designed to feel like tinted skincare, offering breathable coverage that complements natural beauty.The packaging is thoughtfully and rather aesthetically designed, reflecting the brand's commitment to elegance and functionality.

O&O Beauty: Functional Beauty

O&O Beauty is the creation of three women, Mansi Agrawal, Pallavi Sharaff, and Sumedha Sharaff, on a mission to bring clean, effortless products to their audience. Focused on high-performance staples that multitask, the Eye Lights and Glow Blush are standout products.With earthy tones and a minimalist aesthetic, O&O caters to beauty enthusiasts who appreciate considered, eclectic products that align with a quiet luxury ethos.

Luar: Bridging The Gap

Luar Beauty brings high-tech formulations that merge scientific research with creativity, even in the harshest climates.Their products are designed to cater to diverse Indian skin tones, offering solutions that are both innovative and inclusive. Introducing the concept of bespoke makeup, they have 9 foundation shades, which can then be mixed in with their Shade Shifters to create your own unique shade.

Bindt Beauty: Clean Beauty, Simplified

Founded by Bindya Devi Talluri,Bindt Beauty emerged from her personal journey dealing with hormonal acne and the search for holistic healing solutions.The brand focuses on non-toxic makeup, aiming to make beauty accessible and uncomplicated.Their products are designed to be user-friendly, even for first time makeup users. Give their Soft Focus Setting Powder and Colour Me Good Satin Lipstick a shot to experience skin-loving makeup at its finest.

Koe Beauty: Science-Backed Skincare-Makeup Hybrids

Megha Batra wanted Koe Beauty to be a brand that offers versatile, fuss-free, and affordable products that you don't have to think about before putting on. You know it will work out great on you, even without looking in a mirror. With pre-made colour combintions, multi-use, and easy-to-apply products, this is the dream brand for busy, on-the-go girlies. Pick up the Marble Blush, a blush-highlighter hybrid, or the Double Dip that offers dual lip shades in the same product, the next time you're running late for work.

You may have noticed that all of these brands have limited product ranges, and use clean formulations. That's exactly the beauty of homegrown brands. You know they're being made specially for you, with no compromise on quality, so that you never have to second guess what you're putting on your skin. And what a privilege that is in the era of pure capitalism.