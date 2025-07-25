Oasis Live '25: The Return Of Britpop Style

Having first ascended to superstardom with the release of their seminal album Definitely Maybe, the legacy of the iconic Manchester-based band Oasis, despite their disbandment nearly 15 years ago, lives on. The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, United Kingdom, played host to the grand opening of the highly anticipated Oasis Live '25 tour, marking the return of the feud-loving Gallagher brothers. Yes, there was a tambourine in sight. But let's get one thing straight—Oasis not only reshaped the music landscape but also became sartorial icons in their own right, with their unique approach to fashion shaping the youth culture of the 1990s.

Back then, everything was about a hyper-polished, glamorous image, typically projected by pop stars. That's exactly why Oasis’ approachable aesthetic stood out amongst the clutter. Their style was a bold, unapologetic visual representation of their music: raw and unrefined, much like the sound they championed. And, perceivably, this 'IDGAF' attitude resonated deeply with a generation eager to carve out its own identity, while still paying homage to the past. The '60s influences were obvious—ifykyk.

One could also credit the band's working-class sensibilities and mod influences, which helped seamlessly integrate their style into the mass production cycles—it was literally so easy to recreate. Central to their visual identity was the parka (navy, olive or black), with brands such as Barbour and Stone Island leading the charge, worn with a characteristic nonchalance. Note: Always zipped up and buttoned to the top, and almost always spotted on the vocal powerhouse of the two, Liam.

But it wasn’t just outerwear that cemented their iconic look. Accessories played a crucial role in shaping their distinctive style. The bucket hat became an instantly recognisable motif, emblematic of Oasis as much as their music (funnily endearing, too), as did the round or tinted sunglasses frequently worn by the band. Shoutout to the Beatles-inspired haircuts and exaggerated sideburns enhancing the retro vibe—albeit sometimes a little costume-y, it worked well for their public image. Another prominent undercurrent was undoubtedly sportswear. Brands like Puma and Adidas made frequent appearances in their wardrobes, complemented by an ever-expanding collection of tracksuits and trainers.

Liam Gallagher’s Stone Island Parka:

During the Be Here Now era, Liam was often seen wearing an oversized Stone Island parka. Paired with a simple shirt underneath and his signature nonchalant attitude (duh), it captured the essence of Oasis' laid-back yet defiant style.

Noel Gallagher’s Vintage Barbour Jacket:

Noel was frequently spotted in a classic Barbour jacket, particularly in the early years of Oasis. He’d typically wear it over a band tee, giving off a look that was both timeless and quintessentially British.

Liam’s Bucket Hat and Sunglasses Combo:

Liam's love for the bucket hat became a key part of his visual identity. Whether paired with a Stone Island jacket or a basic Adidas tracksuit, it was a constant. Add in round or tinted sunglasses, and you have an outfit that screams ‘indie rockstar’ without trying too hard.

Noel Gallagher’s Adidas Tracksuit:

One standout moment? Noel, in a full Adidas tracksuit while recording Be Here Now. The look nailed the brand's love for sportswear, mixing comfort, credibility, and casual cool.

Oasis didn’t just soundtrack a generation—they dressed one, too. With their effortless fusion of Britpop, mod nostalgia, and working-class cool, the Gallaghers proved that style, like music, hits hardest when it doesn’t try too hard.

