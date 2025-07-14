Wimbledon 2025: A Definitive Ranking Of The Best Looks

The only reason I turned up to the office not dressed like my usual sleep-deprived self on a Monday is Wimbledon 2025. It was evidently a goof-up or a postal issue that the invite didn't really get to me in time. Look, I'm not a tennis girlie, but I sure know my fashion ABCs. And doing what I do best, here's my ranking of the best looks this season—couple moments, gingham agenda and cute little accents.

Read On:

12. Nicole Kidman

A fan? Yes please. Oozing practicality, this butch-masc combo served us fans quite well.

11. Janhvi Kapoor

Dressed head-to-toe in Miu Miu (where's the contract, folks?), the Ulajh actress embraced daytime chic with the deep-neck dress featuring intricate detailing.

10. Keira Knightley

Oh, Cecelia, your whites will never betray you. Unlike your sister. Brownie points for the coordinating gold jewellery, incredibly elegant.

9. Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas

Yeah, okay, as much as I hate using this phrase, I do believe that couples that slay together, stay together. Whites and navy just click with tennis.

8. The Brit Boys

Mr. Hot Priest and Connell Waldron walk into a room (Wimbledon match)—sirens are heard, heatwave reported. Need me a sequel to All of Us Strangers.

7. Masaba

Repping her eponymous label with the cheeky animal-shaped brooches on her all-white armour, business icon Masaba graced the acclaimed sporting event in a simple yet statement fit. She's too cool for school.

6. Cate Blanchett

It's exceedingly simple, which is why it works just right. The newly-crowned heiress of the Squid Game universe has never disappointed on the sartorial grounds and Wimbledon 2025 was no different.

5. Olivia Rodrigo And Louis Partridge

Gingham is so in, as rightly pointed out by Miss Rodrigo and the countless Instagram stores bombarding me with their ads. She's Barbie, he's just Ken.

4. Catherine, Princess Of Wales

Making a comeback to public outings after dealing with an unfortunate health scare, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been re-cementing her status as a style icon, of late. Love this demure butter yellow number on her, although I still can't be convinced to buy one for myself.

3. Sonam Kapoor

And the headturner from Bollywood finally did arrive. Lensed in a meticulously tailored Ralph Lauren pantsuit, the Aisha star reinstated our faith in Wimbledon fashion once again. Do not miss the heels. The streak never ends, glad to know that.

2. Charithra Chandran

Charithra Chandran, the woman you are. One person who actually brought colour to the mix and did it oh so well. The green knit and the caramel leather just meld together like two peas in a pod. Big fan.

1. Andrew Garfield & Monica Barbaro

It never ceases to amaze me how a simple silk slip dress (Ralph Lauren, of course) can just serve as an antidote after seeing somewhat mid looks on the roster. Yes, all shade is directed towards the looks that didn't make the cut. And for the record, Andrew isn't just Ken. He's the real deal!