Olivia Rodrigo Is Giving Us Peak Pop Girlie Fashion

Olivia Rodrigo had her main character moment at Glastonbury 2025, and honestly, the internet hasn’t been the same since. Dressed in a custom Dilara Fındıkoğlu corset and mini skirt, she gave a performance that was equal parts edgy, ethereal, and 100% HER. The look? A coquette-goth hybrid complete with a bold red lip, glowing skin, and her signature “I’ve-been-crying-but-still-hot” eye makeup. The message was loud: she’s no longer just the girl from Sour—she’s the genre-defining pop star of her generation.

From looks that are screaming So American to bringing micro shorts back in fashion, Rodrigo has been marking her territory as the pop fashion girl of the year. Here’s a quick style rewind of the pop star's most iconic on-stage moments so far:

Glastonbury 2025

Custom Dilara Fındıkoğlu Think: gothic glam meets Victorian romance. The corset silhouette, micro-mini skirt, and bold red lip made it her most grown-up stage look yet. This was not the Sour girlie crying in a prom dress; this was an artist owning her narrative (and her wardrobe) with every beat.

'Guts' World Tour (2024)

The Custom Michael Schmidt Sparkle Set. At her Palm Springs show, Rodrigo wore a sequinned bralette and skirt with fishnets and platform boots. It was giving full “bad idea right?” energy, which was chaotic, glittery, and impossible to ignore. Paired with a red megaphone for the final chorus of Good 4 u, the look became instantly iconic.

SNL 2023



The Tea Party Breakdown. In her performance of All-American bitch, she wore a frilly pastel dress, only to go full destruction mode seconds later, smashing props, splattering cake, and tearing down the set. The dress? Soft and sweet. The energy? Unhinged in the best way. It was a fashion metaphor, and we got the message loud and clear.

Coachella 2024 (With Paramore)



Pop-Punk Realness. When Rodrigo joined Paramore on stage, she wore a plaid skirt, vintage band tee, and her trusty combat boots—basically an homage to her inner teenage rebel. Hayley Williams and Rodrigo on stage together was everything a former Tumblr kid could dream of.

Rodrigo’s fashion arc has gone from prom-core princess to glitter-drenched pop-rock siren. With every corset, ripped fishnet, and smudged eyeliner, she’s writing a visual diary of her eras. And if Glasto was the teaser to a new album cycle, the next chapter is bound to be even bolder. We’ll be front row, lip gloss on and playlist ready.



