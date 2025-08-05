OMEGA X Swatch’s Magic Moonshine Gold Is Back: This Time In A Mission To Earthphase

Swatch is no stranger to celestial ambitions, and its latest drop in the Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection continues that trajectory, with a twist. The new Mission to Earthphase—Moonshine Gold is set to release exclusively on 9 August, aligning with the full moon, and available at select Swatch stores worldwide.

Anchoring the launch is Swatch’s most recent innovation: the earth phase indicator. A poetic inversion of the moon phase complication, it shows how Earth appears from the Moon—an elegant nod to perspective and precision. Like its lunar counterpart, the earth phase follows a 29.5-day cycle but moves in reverse, echoing the retrograde displays seen in haute horlogerie.

At 2 o’clock sits a dual moon phase subdial: two glowing moons rendered in OMEGA’s Moonshine™ Gold, one netted in a sturgeon-inspired pattern (a nod to the Sturgeon Moon of August). Both carry a distinct design language drawn from the world of Snoopy—the beagle who famously joined the space race as NASA’s unofficial mascot. He returns here, illustrated with Woodstock on the Moon, gazing wistfully at Earth. Beneath the surface, under UV light, a hidden message awaits—a charming wink to the pioneering spirit behind the original Moonwatch.

Crafted from Swatch’s signature Bioceramic—a material made from a mix of ceramic and biosourced elements—the watch arrives in a deep navy blue, a new shade explicitly created for this release. It features design hallmarks borrowed from OMEGA’s iconic Speedmaster Moonwatch: an asymmetrical case, recessed subdials, and the distinctive OMEGA x Swatch insignia on the crown and dial. The caseback, engraved with its mission statement, seals the deal.

There are rules, of course. As with every piece in the MoonSwatch collection, purchases are limited to one per person, per store. But then again, aren’t the best missions meant to be rare?

Shop this piece at The Swatch Store