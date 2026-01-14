Onitsuka Tiger’s Next Chapter Takes Shape In Tottori

Founded in 1949, Onitsuka’s original vision was shaped by the belief that movement could improve lives. That philosophy later evolved into ASICS, derived from the Latin phrase Anima Sana In Corpore Sano. While ASICS expanded into a global performance powerhouse, Onitsuka Tiger was relaunched in 2002 as a fashion-led label that translated Japanese sensibilities into a contemporary, global language.

The transformation of the SANIN ASICS Industry Corporation into the Onitsuka Innovative Factory Corporation formalises that evolution. Operational from January 2026, the factory is dedicated exclusively to Onitsuka Tiger and is designed as a fully integrated space for planning, development, and production. It also strengthens collaboration with the ASICS Institute of Sport Science and the brand’s Milan-based design centre, creating a dialogue between technical research and fashion-led design.

At the heart of the factory’s purpose is a new expression of craftsmanship. The facility will produce a special ‘Nippon Made’ line developed exclusively here, conceived as a culmination of heritage, innovation, and meticulous Japanese manufacturing. This is where archival knowledge meets contemporary construction, with a focus on precision, materials, and detailing that resist the shortcuts of mass production. The aim is not scale, but substance.

The factory extends beyond production floors. Plans include an Onitsuka Tiger Gallery that traces the brand’s history through archive footwear and key collaborations, offering context rather than nostalgia. Alongside it will be a destination store, conceived as a place of discovery rather than retail routine. The store will feature special drops and products available only at this location, making Tottori a point of pilgrimage for collectors and long-time followers of the brand. These pieces will exist nowhere else in the world.

The Innovative Factory is also envisioned as a global talent hub. From skill-transfer programs to technical training and the hosting of the Onitsuka Tiger Global Product Conference, the space is designed to nurture future-facing craftsmanship. At a regional level, it supports local engagement through workplace experiences and shared community spaces, reinforcing the factory’s role within its surroundings rather than apart from them.

As ASICS moves closer to its 100th anniversary, the Onitsuka Innovative Factory feels like a thoughtful pause and a confident step forward. It acknowledges the brand's origins while investing in its future direction. In an industry often obsessed with speed and scale, Onitsuka Tiger’s return to craftsmanship, locality, and intent feels subtly radical. Sometimes, the most progressive move a brand can make is to slow down, look inward, and build with care.

