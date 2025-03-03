Oscars 2025: The 10 Best-Dressed Celebrities On The Red Carpet

The votes are in: ELLE UK picks the best fashion moments from the 97th Academy Awards. Hollywood’s biggest night is never just about who takes home the awards – it’s also a showcase of the most unforgettable fashion. And while this year’s ceremony was pushed back because of the devastation caused by the LA wildfires, much joy was still to be had on the red carpet. This year’s ceremony, held at the iconic Dolby Theatre, celebrated another year of cinematic excellence, with A-listers bringing their fashion A-game alongside their award-worthy performances. From Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s sweeping Wicked-inspired gowns to Elle Fanning’s homage to Hubert de Givenchy, these are the stars who made the biggest impact on the night.

The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities At The 2025 Oscars

1) Oscars 2025 Best Dressed: Ariana Grande

The Wicked star has mastered the art of method dressing, floating down global red carpets in pink puff-ball princess dresses. The Oscars, where Grande was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting role, was no exception. One of the first to arrive, the actor wore a dusty pink Schiaparelli SS25 Couture gown with a peplum satin bodice and full tulle skirt. She paired the fairytale dress with De Beers jewels.

2) Oscars 2025 Best Dressed: Yasmin Finney

Yasmin Finney is not one to shy away from a red carpet moment. This time, the Heartstopper actor opted for a sleek black dress with elaborate feather plumes by Harris Reed. She added sheer black gloves and understated gold jewellery to complete the look.

3) Oscars 2025 Best Dressed: Elle Fanning



Elle Fanning stepped out in Sarah Burton’s first-ever custom haute couture look for Givenchy. Inspired by Hubert de Givenchy’s first collection in 1952, the white floor-length dress featured a floral French lace pattern and a plunging sweetheart neckline cinched at the waist with a black bow – giving us a sneak peek of what's to come for Burton's new vision for the heritage house. Fanning accessorised with a Cartier choker and bracelet.

4) Oscars 2025 Best Dressed: Cynthia Erivo

Louis Vuitton loyalist Cynthia Erivo opted for a custom velvet gown in deep Elphaba green (naturally) with a dramatic face-framing collar. The dress is said to be a nod to Hattie McDaniel, the first black actor to win an Oscar. The look was completed with her signature statement nails and jewellery. Erivo, who was nominated for the Best Actress award, joined her co-star Ariana Grande for an on-stage medley of hits from the Wicked soundtrack to open the evening.

5) Oscars 2025 Best Dressed: Demi Moore

From her intricately embroidered Alexander McQueen dress at the BAFTAs to her sculptural gown at the Golden Globes, Demi Moore continues to reign supreme when it comes to red carpet dressing. For the Oscars, where she was nominated for Best Actress for her gripping role in The Substance, the actor wore a plunging silver sequin dress by Armani Privé.

6) Oscars 2025 Best Dressed: Zoe Saldaña

The Emilia Pérez nominee arrived on the red carpet in a custom Saint Laurent triple-layered red bubble dress with a beaded bodice and sheer gloves. The crowning glory? A chunky, dazzling diamond necklace.

7) Oscars 2025 Best Dressed: Selena Gomez

This awards season, Selena Gomez has been channeling old Hollywood glamour for her red carpet looks. Following on from her standout sequin-emblazoned dress at the BAFTAs, Gomez opted for sparkle once more, enlisting Ralph Lauren to embellish over 16,000 glass droplets and crystals onto her fishtail, figure-hugging dress. The off-the-shoulder gown was inspired by star of the silver screen, Sophia Loren.

8) Oscars 2025 Best Dressed: Raye

With her perfectly coiffed bob and custom red corseted Vivienne Westwood gown, singer-song-writer Raye was a vision on the red carpet ahead of her performance at the 97th Academy Awards.

9) Oscars 2025 Best Dressed: Lily-Rose Depp



It's no surprise that Nosferatu's costume design won it an Oscar nomination. Lead actor Lily-Rose Depp took inspiration from the gothic horror, stepping onto the 2025 Oscars red carpet in a custom Chanel dress that took 515 hours to make. The actor who presented at the ceremony arrived wearing a semi-sheer lace dress with a peplum detail.

10) Oscars 2025 Best Dressed: Mikey Madison

Golden girl and Anora star, Mikey Madison, arrived at her very first Academy Awards in a custom Christian Dior gown with Tiffany & Co jewellery. The classic pink and black dress featured a waist-chinching bow (a stand-out trend of the red carpet this year) and a long train.