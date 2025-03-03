Oscars 2025: Winners, Stunners And History-Makers!

The 97th Academy Awards lit up Hollywood with a night of cinematic triumphs, historic wins, and emotional moments. Hosted by the ever-witty Conan O'Brien, the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles was a celebration of bold storytelling and unforgettable performances. Sean Baker’s indie masterpiece Anora emerged as the night’s biggest winner, while Adrien Brody made a powerful return to the Oscars stage with a Best Actor win for The Brutalist. Zoe Saldaña etched her name into the history books, and Dune: Part Two dominated the technical categories. From surprise victories to heartfelt speeches, the 2025 Oscars proved once again why cinema remains a force that unites and inspires audiences worldwide.
And the Oscar goes to...
Still from Anora
-
Best Director: Sean Baker for Anora
- Best Picture: Anora
-
Best Actor: Adrien Brody for The Brutalist
-
Best Actress: Mikey Madison for Anora
-
Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain
-
Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez
-
Best Original Screenplay: Sean Baker for Anora
-
Best Adapted Screenplay: Peter Straughan for Conclave
-
Best Cinematography: The Brutalist
-
Best Original Score: The Brutalist
-
Best Original Song: El Mal from Emilia Pérez
-
Best Editing: Anora
-
Best Production Design: Wicked
-
Best Costume Design: Wicked
-
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Substance
-
Best Sound: Dune: Part Two
-
Best Visual Effects: Dune: Part Two
-
Best International Feature: I'm Still Here (Brazil)
-
Best Animated Feature: Flow
-
Best Animated Short: In the Shadow of the Cypress
-
Best Live-Action Short: I'm Not a Robot
-
Best Documentary Feature: No Other Land
-
Best Documentary Short: The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Award Highlights
Anora, directed by Sean Baker, led the evening with five awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress for Mikey Madison, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing. Adrien Brody's performance in The Brutalist earned him his second Best Actor Oscar, while Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña were recognized in the supporting acting categories for their roles in A Real Pain and Emilia Pérez, respectively.
Anora winning The Best Picture
Notably, Paul Tazewell made history by becoming the first Black man to win Best Costume Design for his work on Wicked.
Still from Wicked
I'm Still Here from Brazil also secured Best International Feature, and the Latvian animated film Flow won Best Animated Feature, highlighting the global diversity celebrated at this year's Oscars. The ceremony also featured a special tribute to Quincy Jones, honouring his extensive contributions to the music and film industries.