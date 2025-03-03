Oscars 2025: Winners, Stunners And History-Makers!

The 97th Academy Awards lit up Hollywood with a night of cinematic triumphs, historic wins, and emotional moments. Hosted by the ever-witty Conan O'Brien, the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles was a celebration of bold storytelling and unforgettable performances. Sean Baker’s indie masterpiece Anora emerged as the night’s biggest winner, while Adrien Brody made a powerful return to the Oscars stage with a Best Actor win for The Brutalist. Zoe Saldaña etched her name into the history books, and Dune: Part Two dominated the technical categories. From surprise victories to heartfelt speeches, the 2025 Oscars proved once again why cinema remains a force that unites and inspires audiences worldwide.

And the Oscar goes to...

Still from Anora

Best Director: Sean Baker for Anora

Best Picture: Anora

Best Actor: Adrien Brody for The Brutalist

Best Actress: Mikey Madison for Anora

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain

Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez

Best Original Screenplay: Sean Baker for Anora

Best Adapted Screenplay: Peter Straughan for Conclave

Best Cinematography: The Brutalist

Best Original Score: The Brutalist

Best Original Song: El Mal from Emilia Pérez

Best Editing: Anora

Best Production Design: Wicked

Best Costume Design: Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Substance

Best Sound: Dune: Part Two

Best Visual Effects: Dune: Part Two

Best International Feature: I'm Still Here (Brazil)

Best Animated Feature: Flow

Best Animated Short: In the Shadow of the Cypress

Best Live-Action Short: I'm Not a Robot

Best Documentary Feature: No Other Land

Best Documentary Short: The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Award Highlights

Anora, directed by Sean Baker, led the evening with five awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress for Mikey Madison, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing. Adrien Brody's performance in The Brutalist earned him his second Best Actor Oscar, while Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña were recognized in the supporting acting categories for their roles in A Real Pain and Emilia Pérez, respectively.

Anora winning The Best Picture

Notably, Paul Tazewell made history by becoming the first Black man to win Best Costume Design for his work on Wicked.

Still from Wicked

I'm Still Here from Brazil also secured Best International Feature, and the Latvian animated film Flow won Best Animated Feature, highlighting the global diversity celebrated at this year's Oscars. The ceremony also featured a special tribute to Quincy Jones, honouring his extensive contributions to the music and film industries.