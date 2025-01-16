News: Proenza Schouler Creative Directors To Step Down

Proenza Schouler creative directors Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez are exiting the label they founded in 2002, the brand confirmed in a press release.

Where are they going to next?

The news comes as speculation in the fashion media heats up that the duo could be headed to LVMH-owned Spanish label Loewe, with rumors circulating that Jonathan Anderson, who is currently creative director at the house, could be stepping down imminently. No reports have been confirmed.



'We founded Proenza Schouler in our early 20s and have had an extraordinary journey, one that we could have only dreamed of back then. We feel fortunate to have had the freedom over the years to consistently push our creative boundaries and hone our craft while slowly building a solid and stable brand,’ Hernandez said in a statement.

McCollough and Hernandez met while studying at Parsons the New School of Design in New York, going on to launch Proenza Schouler shortly after graduating. The label quickly became a fixture of New York Fashion Week, while the launch of the beloved PS-1 satchel in 2008 marked a new milestone for the brand. Over the years, McCollough and Hernandez have won five CFDA Awards, including Accessory Designer of the Year and Womenswear Designer of the Year.



‘Proenza Schouler has always been a deeply autobiographical story, one that has evolved, developed, and grown up alongside us, a reflection of our lives over the last two decades,’ said McCollough. ‘While change is never easy, this decision – one we’ve carefully considered – feels like the right step at the right time, at this stage in our lives.'

The brand said the search for a new creative director is underway. McCollough and Hernandez, meanwhile, will maintain ties to the company, serving as board members and retaining an ownership stake in the company.

‘We are focused on identifying a visionary leader who will build upon the brand’s enduring legacy,’ said the company’s CEO Shira Suveyke Snyder. ‘Proenza Schouler remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation and excellence, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead.’

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

Read the original article in ELLE UK.