Rahul Mishra On Paris Haute Couture Week: Working Through Grief Has Been Healing

With a top-secret, 'view once only' feature on, designer Rahul Mishra sent across some photographs of his upcoming collection at Paris Haute Couture Week. I was elated, for I am one of the first ones apart from his team to have had a glimpse into the remarkable designs in progress, ready to be shipped to Paris. Well chances are, they're already there by the time this story goes live.

The thing about Rahul is that he is in love. In love with everything. His job, his family, his outlook and the creative core that brings his ideas to life. It's this quality of his, also a classic marker of every conversation had with him that leaves one stimulated, and slightly more informed. When he spoke to me about time and space and dystopia, I listened. These ideas are at the crux of his newest collecion titled 'The Pale Blue Dot,' and trust me, you're about to be mesmerised seeing what's in store.

Read our conversation with him.

ELLE: It’s almost time for Paris Haute Couture Week. How are you feeling about this season?

Rahul Mishra (RM): I feel deeply grateful. It's a collective effort, and I’m thankful for the unwavering faith my team places in my ideas, no matter how abstract or ambitious. We all work tirelessly for months on end, and this process is truly a cornerstone for any brand, no matter its size. The shows aren’t just about showcasing designs; they foster a shared sense of belief. Like in sports, it’s about teamwork and synergy. When we come together for these moments, we transcend individual limits, and that's incredibly powerful. It's more than just fashion - it’s a form of therapy, a chance to reconnect after hardship.

ELLE: Speaking of hardship, I understand this season has been particularly challenging for you personally. How have you navigated this?

RM: Yes, it’s been a difficult time, having lost my father just a month ago. At first, I was unsure about moving forward with the collection. But my team insisted this is what he would have wanted—something meaningful, something that brings us together. And I’ve realised that working through grief, surrounded by the creative energy of my team, has been healing. It’s a reminder of why we do what we do.

ELLE: That’s incredibly inspiring. Moving on to the collection—can you share any details with us about its concept?

RM: The collection is titled 'The Pale Blue Dot.' It draws inspiration from the famous photograph taken by NASA’s Voyager 1 in 1990, where Earth appears as a tiny blue speck in the vastness of space. The image, captured from over four billion miles away, serves as a powerful metaphor for our fragility. The late Carl Sagan, who led the Voyager mission, spoke of humanity’s collective joys and sufferings, all played out on that speck of dust suspended in a sunbeam. It’s a poignant reflection on the smallness of our world in the grand scale of the universe.

Image of 'The Pale Blue Dot'

This collection isn't just about the aesthetics—it’s about our relationship with the planet, with time, and with ourselves. It looks at both the fear and the hope we face as a species. There’s a strong focus on environmental concerns, the impact of pollution, and the existential threats we face—from climate change to the erosion of natural habitats. The collection is a metaphorical exploration of what a world might look like if we continue on this path, but it also holds onto the hope that nature, in time, will regenerate.

ELLE: That’s a fascinating and timely concept. How does this translate into the actual garments?

RM: The collection is rich in metaphors. For instance, there are pieces inspired by the notion of abandoned cities—places where only the buildings remain. Imagine a world where nature has taken back what was once ours. There’s also an element of regeneration, symbolised by motifs like the tree of life. The colours are muted, with shades of grey and gold—representing a world without light, slowly emerging into something brighter.

One piece, for example, portrays a room overtaken by another species, a deer calmly inhabiting what was once a human space. The garments reflect these haunting, surreal scenarios—offering a glimpse into a future that is both apocalyptic and regenerative. It’s a dialogue between loss and recovery, a reflection on what we’re losing and what we might yet save.

ELLE: It sounds deeply thought-provoking. Will we see pops of colour in the collection, or is it a more muted palette?

RM: The palette is generally subdued, inspired by the absence of light, but with flashes of gold—suggesting a glimmer of hope in an otherwise dark world. The focus is on the emotional weight of the collection, rather than vivid colour.

ELLE: How long does it take to create such intricate pieces?

RM: It’s a labour of love, with hundreds of artisans working on each piece. We’ve been conceptualising this for nearly two years. Every stitch, every embroidery, is a part of a larger narrative, and it’s been incredibly moving to see it all come together.

ELLE: Finally, how do you balance your personal life with such an intense creative process?

RM: It’s been challenging, especially after the recent loss. I’ve been splitting my time between Delhi and Uttarakhand, and the contrast in air quality and environment has only deepened my concern for the future. My daughter, for example, doesn’t understand why we need masks now, something I never had to consider as a child. It’s a sobering reminder of how quickly things are changing, and it pushes me to keep creating, to keep asking the difficult questions.

