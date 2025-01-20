David Lynch: Filmaker, Check. Perfume Marketer, Also Check

Utterly sensual and hypnotic, David Lynch’s perfume commercials were a cut above. Yes, he did that too. While the majority of his cult fandom resides in the oddball legion of films and shows that boast of names like Mulholland Drive and Twin Peaks, there’s a micro niche flock that treasures the campaigns he directed. Dior, Gucci, Lancôme–you name it. He’s done it all. Guess Martin Scorsese's dabbling with a Michael Jackson music video wasn’t the only inter-realm incident in the world of direction by the greats.

Giò by Giorgio Armani

A neo-noir setting and a femme fatale, we’re sold already. It’s believed that Mr Armani had to personally put in a word to convince David Lynch for this one, and the output was a resounding success. The minute-long ad is a movie in itself, characterised by simplistic yet equally vague storytelling leaving the audience slightly mystified yet smitten.

Opium by Yves Saint Laurent

Opium–we’ve all used it at some point. Opium by ‘YSL,’ okay? Kindly make note for legal reasons. Here stands a woman in all her self-assured glory reverberating the codes of self-love, nestled comfortably on a couch. Imagine a Liril ad but with 100 times the budget. And no bathtub, of course. This one’s my favourite.

Trésor by Lancôme

This campaign starred established Italian actress Isabella Rossellini, whose name is to this very day, largely synonymous with Lancôme. Lynch’s tryst with the brand in ‘91 was a larger-than-life coral-hued fiesta, reminiscent of the times when simplicity trumped everything. The setting gives Vanilla Sky vibes if you ask me.

Fahrenheit by Dior

This one taps into the surrealist desires of the subconscious–from an elevator to a bed of clouds, the ad makes it seem like the world is your oyster. Only if you’re wearing Fahrenheit by Dior, of course. Widely celebrated for frequenting the use of ‘magic realism,’ he definitely employs those talents for this one.

Gucci by Gucci

Featuring supermodels Raquel Zimmermann, Natasha Poly and Freja Beha Erichsen, Gucci by Gucci’s 2008 commercial (also the brand’s first-ever television ad fyi) was David’s last bout with the perfume direction business. Doused in luxuriant golds and hedonistic pleasures, the campaign marched to the beat of Heart of Glass by Blondie and is considered one of the most iconic perfume campaigns of all time.

