Drenched But Dressed: The Jelly Sandal Takeover & Other Monsoon-Ready Shoes

There’s a certain kind of romance to the monsoon—the scent of wet earth, chai on demand, and that oddly satisfying sound of rain against glass. But, it’s also a logistical nightmare when it comes to shoes (this makes many of us hate the monsoon). Leather warps. Suede cries. And sneakers? They never quite recover (real pain). So, how do you stay storm-proof and stylish? Enter the new wave of monsoon footwear that’s functional, fun, and fashion-forward—led by none other than the nostalgic, squishy delight of jelly sandals.

Yes, they’re back and this time, they’re chic. Once confined to playgrounds and '90s flashbacks, jelly sandals are now monsoon MVPs with a designer stamp of approval. Brands like Melissa, Zara, Hunter, and The Attico have reimagined them in adult-friendly avatars. Even luxury brands like Chloé, Tory Burch, and Jimmy Choo have joined the trend, offering everything from translucent neons to pastel slides and chunky, closed-toe heels. Think of them as raincoats for your feet: waterproof, washable, and unexpectedly cute.

They’re especially perfect for India’s unpredictable monsoon, where a drizzle can turn into a downpour in the time it takes to book an auto. They’re airy enough to avoid that dreaded water-logged feeling, and if you happen to wade into a puddle (or three), you won’t spend the day squeaking or squirming. Pair them with socks (yes, it’s a thing), midi dresses, denim shorts, or even sarees—jellies bring a playful touch that’s hard to resist.

But if you’re not quite ready to go full jelly, don’t worry—there’s a monsoon shoe for every mood.

A classic for a reason. Rain boots have come a long way from their Wellington roots. Today’s versions are cropped, heeled—even sock-knit-topped (Prada’s brushed rubber boots are a fashion week favourite). They shield your feet from puddles, pair beautifully with anything cropped, and provide that satisfying power walk with a puddle-stomp.

2. Crocs and Clogs:

Love them or hate them, Crocs are basically monsoon royalty. They’re comfy, quick-dry, and the perforated design makes them breathable even in muggy weather. For a cooler take, look to collabs like Balenciaga X Crocs, or opt for platform versions in pastel hues. Bonus: You can accessorise them with Jibbitz charms to match your umbrella mood.

3. PVC Flats & Sliders:

Think minimal effort, maximum resilience. Transparent PVC sandals or sliders are the sleek cousins of the jelly sandal. Easy to slip on, wipe down, and wear with everything from co-ords to kaftans. Local labels like Fizzy Goblet, Oceedee, and Sazo are offering funky variations with monsoon-friendly twists.

4. Sporty Sandals:

Velcro straps, thick soles, waterproof materials—sporty sandals are the unsung heroes of the season. The Teva and Birkenstock girlies already know. Whether you're navigating cobbled streets in Goa or dodging puddles in Bandra, they’re practical without looking frumpy.

Monsoon Shoe Commandments

Always opt for quick-drying materials, such as rubber, PVC, and neoprene. Avoid fabric or leather unless you’re okay with them ageing overnight. And invest in waterproof shoe bags or pouches for when you need to switch pairs on the go.

This monsoon, your footwear doesn’t need to be an afterthought. With jelly sandals making a glossy comeback and Crocs getting a street-style upgrade, rain-friendly fashion has never looked more fun. So go ahead—dance in the rain, splash through the streets, and do it all without a soggy sock in sight.

