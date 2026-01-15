Rida Tharana And The Case For Dressing From The Inside Out

Spend enough time online and fashion begins to flatten into repetition; identical silhouettes, predictable transitions, and aesthetics designed to be consumed quickly and forgotten just as fast. Rida Tharana operates with a different instinct. Her relationship with clothing isn’t about visual payoff; it’s about internal alignment. What she wears is tied closely to how she feels, moves, and occupies space.

Advertisment

For Rida, clothing functions as an emotional register. “I’m not gonna lie… my mood completely depends on what I’m wearing,” she says. A dress brings softness, a blazer sharpens her authority, jeans feel familiar and grounding. These aren’t surface-level associations but cues that guide how she shows up through the day. “My outfit genuinely decides my vibe and mood,” she adds, without dressing it up.

Travel intensifies this awareness. Packing isn’t treated as a styling exercise but as preparation for lived experiences. “I curate outfits based on the weather, the city, and how I want to feel there,” she explains. The process is deliberate but unprecious, repeated outfits, reliable silhouettes, clothes chosen for ease rather than spectacle. “Comfort is always my priority,” she says, plainly.

Advertisment

If one place has quietly shaped her personal style, it’s Bengaluru. Having moved there over a decade ago, Rida credits the city with giving her room to evolve without pressure. “It’s not about sticking to one version of yourself forever,” she says. The city’s openness to experimentation, to change, to individuality, mirrors her own approach to fashion. Small personal constants travel with her everywhere: gold jewellery, a nose pin, a bindi. “It just makes me me,” she notes.

Photograph: (Instagram: @rida.Tharana)

What distinguishes Rida’s everyday dressing is how intentional it feels without appearing constructed. That’s not instinct alone. “If I don’t take the time to think about what I want to wear, it usually means I’m not in the best mood,” she says. Dressing becomes a daily act of self-check-in rather than self-performance. Clothes aren’t archived for special occasions. “If I feel like wearing it, I wear it.”

Photograph: (Instagram: @rida.Tharana)

That clarity was visible when she hosted Graduates 2025. Dressing for the role wasn’t about making an impression; it was about feeling anchored. “What I wear really affects how I feel,” she explains. A last-minute black dress with subtle movement did what it needed to do, support confidence, not distract from it. “Feeling good in it helped me host the entire event,” she says.

Rida Tharana’s style resists urgency. In an ecosystem driven by immediacy, where fashion is often reduced to visual currency, her approach prioritises awareness over attention. Clothes, for her, are not statements to be broadcast but tools to live in. And that distinction is precisely what gives her presence weight.

Also Read:

The Suede Trench Coats Is Fashion’s Defining Trend Of 2026

Luxury Isn’t Loud Anymore — It’s All in the Details