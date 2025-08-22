ROI Dressing: Is Your Wardrobe An Investment Portfolio?

'You should’ve invested in gold, what are these bags going to get you?'

That was my mum, post-afternoon nap on a Sunday, eyeing my browser tab with the Chanel wishlist open. How do I explain to her that my version of an ideal portfolio consists of one Birkin, one Chanel flap, a Rolex or two, a Patek Philippe, maybe an Audemars Piguet, a Cartier for good measure… and ideally, a man who notices the fits (though, like most luxury drops, that last one is in very limited supply).

Image Courtesy: Instagram//@cartier

The thing is, what if I told you that dream wardrobe (minus the man) can actually qualify as an investment portfolio? Because sometimes putting your money into luxury gets you higher returns than gold, shares, or the altogether too risky option of emotionally investing in a man-child.

Let’s Talk Numbers

Before you tap your Amex or your partner’s — let’s run the maths.

Image Courtesy: Instagram//@hermes

Iconic bags like the Hermès Birkin have historically outperformed the S&P 500, appreciating by an average of 14.2% annually between 1980 and 2015. That’s not just fashion, it’s compounding couture. Shares may dip, but the Birkin? It keeps climbing.

Why? The strategy is as old as the luxury houses:

Exclusivity: Luxury brands are master illusionists. They don’t just sell you an item; they sell you entry into a club where membership is policed by scarcity. Think about it: you can walk into any jeweller and buy a gold bangle. But to even see a Birkin in-store, you need a purchase history, charm, and sometimes a bit of luck. That sense of gatekeeping makes the product more coveted, and the price more defensible.

Image Courtesy: Instagram//@audemarspiguet

Scarcity: This industry thrives on making us want what we can’t have. By deliberately limiting supply, brands turn ordinary products into status symbols. It’s economics in a silk scarf: the fewer there are, the more people are willing to trade pride, patience, and money to get them.

Storytelling: Luxury plays with emotions as much as it plays with leather. A Chanel flap isn’t just a bag; it’s Coco’s rebellion stitched into every seam. A Cartier Tank isn’t merely a watch; it’s Jackie Kennedy’s wrist in the White House. When you buy luxury, you’re not just buying craftsmanship, you’re buying a piece of history — a character in a story you want to step into. That story inflates value more reliably than inflation itself.

And if you’re not into bags or watches? (Unthinkable, but I’ll humour you.) Fine art, rare automobiles, and even collectable wines often appreciate over time. A Basquiat painting or a 1960s Ferrari is as much an asset as a share, just a lot prettier in your living room or your garage.

The Resale Market Boom

Here’s where it gets interesting: resale. Resale platforms report retention rates of up to 90% for certain luxury bags, with many pieces reselling at prices well above retail.

Image Courtesy: Cartier

Watches, too, have become tradable assets, often fetching double their retail price on the secondary market. So, if I ever (hypothetically) tire of my Cartier Baignoire, it’s less heartbreak, more payout.

And it’s not just the classics. Limited trainer drops, archive fashion, and even collectable jewellery are fuelling a billion-pound resale ecosystem. In some cases, these markets are moving faster than traditional assets.

Is Every Luxury Purchase an Investment?

This is where it gets tricky. Not every buy turns out to be as profitable as Bitcoin. Only certain models of bags and watches, fine art, and highly collectable jewellery are consistent winners.

Condition is king. A mint-condition bag can double in value, while a scuffed one may never break even. Plus, unlike shares, luxury doesn’t yield dividends — you can’t pay rent with your bag (unless … you sell it).

Image courtesy: Instagram//@priyankachopra

But then, there are non-financial returns. That Maldives trip? It may not appreciate in value, but it pays dividends in mental peace, Vitamin D, and a camera roll glowing with sun-kissed pictures.

'YOLO' has its own 'ROI'.

via GIPHY

So, is your wardrobe a portfolio? Maybe. Maybe not. But here’s the thing: while my mum still tucks her gold bangles away in a velvet pouch, I keep chasing waitlists with the same conviction.

One day, when she leans back with her tea and asks again, “What are these bags going to get you?”, I’ll smile. Because by then, the Birkin on my arm will have paid for itself twice over, the Cartier will tick stronger than any stock ticker, and the Maldives sunset will remind me why I chose silk over bullion. And perhaps, in that quiet pause between her sip and my smirk, she’ll finally see it — some investments sparkle differently.

Also read:

Has Exclusivity Lost Its Bite? Yes, And Well, No

Discovered: 5 Vintage Bag Styles It Girls Will Be Wearing This Autumn