Runway-Approved, Street Style Certified: Plaid Is Fall 2025’s Go-To Print

Move over summer stripes, there’s a new It pattern for the season: plaid. The fall runways predicted it last February, and with the current spring/summer 2026 shows happening now (and the street style outside validating its reign even further), one thing is for sure: This print isn’t slowing down.

When you think of plaid, you might think of schoolgirl uniforms or lumberjack flannels, but there are tons of new, fresh ways to wear the pattern this season and next. Bright colours and pattern mixing will help you achieve the maximalist look, while smaller prints and monochrome options are perfect for a more minimalist take. If you loved the silk scarf around-the-waist trend this summer, consider the plaid shirt tied around your waist as your autumnal re-interpretation.

Image Courtesy: Getty Images

From Burberry in London to Cos in New York, and from Bally in Milan to Isabel Marant in Paris, there’s a plaid for every city, every style (we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Dame Vivienne Westwood’s ’90s influence, too). Even better? This is a trend that’s shoppable now and friendly for any budget. The fall equinox may have just passed, but you still have time to get in on this ever-expanding trend just before cooler weather hits—and by then, you’ll have even cooler ways to style it.

Tops

Image Courtesy: Prada

Sure, you could simply shop a plaid top and call it a day. But in our view, the options are endless. Wear it open as a jacket for a laid-back vibe, drape a plaid cardigan over your shoulders to join the prep squad, or tie one around your waist to add instant dimension to your look.

Dresses

Image Courtesy: Vivienne Westwood

To make a statement in plaid, a full look isn’t necessary, but it can definitely be fun. Our favourite trick is pairing a plaid dress with a leather bomber jacket, a complementary plaid flannel tied around the waist (duh!), or with tall boots for a proper fall look.

Skirts

Image Courtesy: Cos

For fall, knee-length and midi-length skirts are the way to go with plaid. Don’t worry about looking like a librarian—draped silhouettes are the trick for styling this season. And if you do want to look like a librarian (no shade!), pair yours with some sleek opticals to be even more on-trend.

Trousers

Image Courtesy: Burberry

Contrary to popular belief, plaid trousers do not have to look like pyjama pants. If you want to look like a late ’90s skater boy, be our guest. If you don’t, elevate the silhouette with a sleek heel and a curated belt stack.

Handbags

Image Courtesy: Miu Miu

An easy way to test out the trend and make it more versatile is with a plaid handbag. Go leather, canvas, or wool for an accent piece that you can wear every day this season, if you so choose.

