Regal, Rebellious, Radiant: Saba Azad’s Velvet Luxe Style Twist

Festive dressing often arrives loaded with expectations, embellishment, and a certain visual noise that feels almost compulsory. Saba Azad’s recent appearance offers an alternative. Her look unfolds slowly, revealing texture, craft, and character with quiet assurance.

At a time when ethnic wear is frequently pushed toward spectacle, Azad’s ensemble feels thoughtful and grounded — rooted in tradition but styled with a contemporary ease that feels entirely her own.

The Look: Texture Takes the Lead

At the centre of the look is a deep blue velvet kurti by Heena Kochhar, its plush surface lending immediate depth and richness. Velvet, a fabric often reserved for colder evenings and celebratory moments, is handled with restraint here — cut cleanly, falling fluidly, and framed with intricate gold embroidery that traces the neckline and sleeves.

Instagram: @sabazad

The embroidery doesn’t overwhelm the garment; instead, it adds rhythm, catching the light just enough to elevate the silhouette without overpowering it. Paired with dhoti-style pants in a complementary green, detailed with ornate borders, the look plays with proportion and tradition in equal measure. The relaxed structure of the pants offsets the kurti’s richness, bringing balance to the ensemble.

Why the Ensemble Works

What makes this festive ethnic wear stand out is its sense of harmony. Each element, from the velvet kurti, the gold embroidery to the fluid dhoti pants has presence, but none clash with one another. The colour palette remains jewel-toned and earthy, creating a visual continuity that feels deliberate. It’s a look designed to move, to sit, to exist beyond the frame of a photograph — an approach to occasion dressing that feels lived-in and modern.

Jewellery and Styling

Saba Azad completes the look with jewellery by Shriparamani Jewels, choosing pieces that echo the ensemble’s artisanal language. Statement earrings add a touch of drama near the face, while the rest of the accessories remain pared back, allowing the craftsmanship of the outfit to remain front and centre.

Instagram: @sabazad

Her beauty look follows the same philosophy. Soft, glowing makeup, subtly defined eyes, and natural lips keep the focus on texture. Loose, voluminous waves frame her face, lending the look a relaxed elegance that resists over-styling.

The Takeaway

Saba Azad’s Heena Kochhar ensemble is a reminder that festive dressing doesn’t need to announce itself loudly. With velvet as its foundation, gold embroidery as its accent, and fluid silhouettes tying it together, the look feels expressive yet composed.