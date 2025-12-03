The Art Of Kutch Embroidery: Shanaya Kapoor’s Timeless Look By Mayyur Girotra

There’s something fascinating about how Indian fashion, with all its centuries of textile wisdom, still finds ways to surprise without reinventing itself to exhaustion. Kutch embroidery is one of those crafts that refuses to be boxed in. It’s detailed, geometric, symbolic, and never in a rush. When paired with Banarasi weave, another textile heavyweight, the combination becomes less about nostalgia and more about the confidence of two traditions coexisting on their own terms.
And then, the choli-cut blouse. Easily one of Bollywood’s most enduring sartorial signatures, it has survived every fashion era with a kind of unbothered reliability. From Rekha’s iconic silhouettes to Karisma’s ’90s versions to the low-rise era, the choli blouse has seen more cinematic moods than most garments ever will. Its revival today feels less like a comeback and more like a quiet acknowledgment that some cuts simply do their job better than the trendier alternatives.
Paired with the heavily worked lehenga, the blouse gives structure, sharpness, and a bit of old-school attitude. It reminds you why the silhouette worked in the first place, clean lines, precise proportions, and an ease that doesn’t fight with the craftsmanship around it.
The entire ensemble lands on a rare balance: traditional without feeling ceremonial, modern without looking edited for effect. It’s proof that Indian couture doesn’t always need to chase novelty; sometimes, it shines brightest when craft, cut, and clarity of thought meet in one place.
Also Read:
The Mermaid-Inspired Trend Is Back—Here’s How to Style It in 2025