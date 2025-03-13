A Parisian Story Unfolds Across Continents With Sandro Paris

There's a certain magic that happens when cultures collide, when the elegance of Paris meets the vibrancy of Marrakech, when timeless craftsmanship finds a new audience eager to embrace its artistry. It's this magic that defines Sandro Paris, a brand that isn't just about clothes, but about a story — a story that recently found a new chapter in the bustling heart of Mumbai, hinting at a larger narrative of global connection and shared appreciation for beauty.

Founded in 1984 by Evelyne Chetrite and her son Ilan, Sandro has long been celebrated for its ability to capture the elusive essence of Parisian style: effortless elegance, understated luxury, and a touch of contemporary cool. But beneath the chic silhouettes and meticulously crafted details lies a deeper philosophy, one rooted in authenticity, generosity, and a profound appreciation for the human touch.

Evelyne Chetrite's vision for Sandro is deeply intertwined with her own life experiences. Growing up in Rabat, Morocco, she was surrounded by a world of vibrant colours, rich textures, and skilled artisans."I grew up in an environment where fashion and craftsmanship were central. My grandfather owned a shirt-making workshop, and my aunt was a seamstress. In our family, clothes were not simply bought; they were carefully and precisely handcrafted," Chetrite reflects.This immersion in the world of bespoke clothing instilled in her a deep appreciation for the artistry involved in creating each piece, a value that continues to drive the brand's design ethos today.

This deep-rooted connection to craftsmanship is what makes Sandro's expansion into India feel so natural. India, with its own legacy of intricate artistry and textile traditions, shares a kindred spirit with the brand's core values. "Expanding Sandro into the Indian market felt like a natural step at this time," Chetrite explains. "India has an incredibly rich fashion culture, with a deep appreciation for craftsmanship, quality, and timeless elegance—values that align perfectly with Sandro’s DNA."

The Mumbai boutique, mirroring Sandro's flagship stores worldwide, offers an immersive experience that speaks to this philosophy. Far from a sterile retail space, it's designed as an "intimate and chic space that combines warm tones, soft materials, and eco-conscious design," reflecting a commitment to both aesthetic beauty and environmental responsibility. The brand's Holiday collection, showcased in Mumbai, exemplifies Sandro's ability to blend heritage with modernity. Featuring rich textures, intricate embellishments, and classic silhouettes reimagined with contemporary touches, the collection speaks to the brand's commitment to timeless elegance with a modern edge. From rhinestone-studded tweed jackets to pleated trench coats, each piece is designed to transition effortlessly from day to night, embodying the versatility and sophistication that defines Parisian style.

Looking ahead, Sandro's aspirations extend beyond India, with plans to enter the Philippines in 2025. But even as the brand expands its global footprint, it remains committed to its founding values. "Sandro was created in 1984 from a beautiful family story," Chetrite says. "No matter where we are in the world, I feel that everyone at Sandro is part of this family."

In a world where fashion often feels fleeting and disposable, the brand offers something different: a sense of timelessness, authenticity, and a genuine connection to the art of creation. It's not just about wearing a label; it's about embracing a story, a heritage, and a commitment to quality that transcends borders. As Sandro embarks on this new chapter, it carries with it a legacy of craftsmanship, a passion for design, and a vision for a future where fashion is not just about what we wear, but about how we connect with the world around us.