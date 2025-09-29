Sequins On The Rocks: The Cocktail Comeback

Opening Sip

Oh, to see these babies back on the style menu, and this time they’re shaken instead of stirred. Moons of the 2000s era are witness to how sequins upheld their status of being the unofficial garnish of the nightlife, and they seem to have brought the power back, or maybe it never left. They were loud, unapologetic, and maybe even a little bit tipsy, like fashion’s version of a Cosmopolitan: sugary, sparkling, and impossible to ignore.

Photograph: (Getty Images)

With a crisis on one hand and a hint of hangover on the other, this series of cocktail recipes would come in handy, presuming your sequins need a best friend too. This is not just another guide, its a secret to matching your best drinks with these celebrity-approved comebacks for sequins.

The Midnight Blue Spritz

Reclaiming their spotlight in the Hollywood extravaganza, sequins have impressed the very likes of our party girls. Enhancing the body's silhouette is one of the best traits of this style, and what better than a date night with a glittery waist to hold? Shimmering sleek in her midnight blue sequin bodycon, Dua Lipa doesn't have to be the only one with a matching spritz by her side. After all, vodka is a girl's best wingman.

Photograph: (Instagram: @dualipa)

2 oz Blue Curaçao

1 oz Vodka: For your strength

2 oz Prosecco (sparkling wine)

1 oz Pineapple Juice

Lemon Slice

Ice Cubes

The Bellini Cocktail

Draped in a champagne-soaked sequin saree that twinkles like it RSVP’d to every spotlight in town, DP is living proof that desi drama and disco-ball energy can, in fact, share the same stage. Sequins, ever the shape-shifters, have outdone themselves this season, striking a glittering handshake with tradition. Add a Bellini to the mix, and suddenly it’s not just a look, it’s a celebration masked under glamour.

Photograph: (Instagram: @deepikapadukone)

2 oz Fresh peach purée

4 oz Prosecco (sparkling wine)

White peaches

The Dirty Martini

On a scale of one to ten, how dirty are we talking? Hailey Bieber dirty! Nothing like an over-the-shoulder look with the scent of martini olives and a backless sequin dress. The wait for a Saturday night is too long; the mermaid scales are clapping back today. They're like all martini glasses, the smaller, the better. Because sometimes the dress isn’t the only thing slipping off shoulders—cheers to sequins that know how to misbehave.

Photograph: (Instagram: @haileybieber)

2 1/2 oz gin or vodka

1/2 oz dry vermouth

1/2 oz olive brine

Garnish: 3 Spanish, Cerignola, Or Castelvetrano Olives

The Pink Cosmopolitan

Diamanté in bloom, a hemline that flirts with the breeze, and a Cosmopolitan that tastes like gossip on ice—sundowner season just got its dress code. Pink never looked so ready to hit the dancefloor. Glittery florals stitched to your mini sequins dress are like cranberries in your cosmo–tiny, mischievous, and making everything a little more scandalous. Every shimmer catches the eye, every bubble sparks a laugh, and suddenly, golden hour feels like it’s crashing your party.

Photograph: (Instagram: @ananyapanday)

1 1/2 oz citron vodka

3/4 oz Cointreau

3/4 oz lime juice, freshly squeezed

1/2 oz cranberry juice cocktail

Garnish: lime wedge and an orange twist

The Screaming Orgasm Cocktail

Sequins have taken down the naughtiest popstar on the charts, and this cocktail screams SC in caps. Espressos in cafes aren't the only places that deserve recognition here, tonight calls for a metallic sequins co-ord set with a Screaming Orgasm.. cocktail (vodka + coffee liqueur, the duality is insane). Toss on some chunky jewellery and bedazzled add-ons, like the diva approves—Have You Ever Tried, This One?

Photograph: (Instagram: @sabrinacarpenter)

0.85 oz Vodka

0.85 oz Coffee Liqueur (Kahlúa)

0.85 oz Amaretto

0.85 oz Irish Cream (Baileys)

0.85 oz Cream or Milk

Garnish: Grated Chocolate or Coffee Beans (optional)

It's a shame not to consider our drinks as an accessory. By the time the sun dips, the sequined hearts are still winking, the glasses are still teasing, and the night hasn’t even started because why should the fun wait? There's only one rule—sip, shimmer, repeat.

