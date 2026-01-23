Shanaya Kapoor Stuns In A Manish Malhotra Floral Fantasy

The actor stepped out in a breathtaking Manish Malhotra creation — a gold-toned, hand-embroidered lehenga that feels equal parts romantic and commanding.

Advertisment

Rendered in delicate floral motifs and layered with intricate sequin work, the look strikes the perfect balance between classic Indian craftsmanship and modern cocktail glamour.

Floral Fantasy in Gold: Shanaya Kapoor in 600 Hours of Handcrafted Magic

At the heart of the look is a meticulously crafted ensemble that reportedly took over 600 hours of handwork to complete. The embroidered lehenga is adorned with hand-embroidered floral motifs, each detail stitched with precision and patience. Soft gold tones form the base, allowing the intricate surface work to shimmer subtly under light rather than overwhelm it.

Advertisment

Instagram: @shanayakapoor

The tube-style, off shoulder blouse adds a contemporary edge, framing the silhouette with clean lines while letting the craftsmanship take centre stage. Paired with a sheer dupatta draped effortlessly over the arms, the ensemble feels fluid, feminine, and unmistakably couture.

Embroidered Tube-Top with a Sequin-Detailed Fishtail Lehenga

What truly elevates the look is its sculpted silhouette. The fishtail skirt hugs the body before flaring gently at the hem, creating movement with every step. Dense sequin work and handcraft designs cascade across the skirt, catching the light in a way that feels refined rather than flashy.

The off shoulder dress-inspired blouse adds softness to the structure, offering a modern interpretation of evening wear that works beautifully for high-glam cocktail moments.

Fishtail Silhouette Perfected for a Glamorous Cocktail Look

Styled as a cocktail look rather than traditional bridal wear, Shanaya Kapoor’s ensemble sits at the intersection of couture and contemporary evening dressing. Statement diamond earrings and a layered emerald necklace from Indinoor Jewellery add contrast, while her softly waved hair and luminous makeup keep the focus on the outfit’s craftsmanship.

It’s a masterclass in letting hand embroidered details do the talking.

Instagram: @shanayakapoor

Manish Malhotra’s Signature Couture Elegance on Display

This look is unmistakably Manish Malhotra: opulent yet controlled, romantic yet modern. Known for his ability to marry handcraft with red-carpet sensibility, the designer once again delivers a piece that celebrates Indian couture at its finest.

From floral motifs and sequin work to sculpted silhouettes and luxury finishes, the ensemble reflects why Malhotra remains a defining force in occasion wear. As Shanaya Kapoor continues to build her fashion identity, moments like these signal a style trajectory rooted in craftsmanship, elegance, and a confident embrace of couture.