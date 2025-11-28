subscribe
Fashion

Snoods Are Trending, Here Are 9 Of The Best To Shop Now And How To Style Them

From colourful rib-knits to cosy cashmere versions, there’s a snood for every style preference

| Augustine Hammond
Photograph: (Christian Vierig)

I don't know about you, but the knitted hood seems to be the only thing that actually does the trick when that biting cold creeps down your collar. There's something undeniably charming about its snug, cocoon-like warmth.

A natural evolution of the balaclava trend, cosy, face-framing snoods and hoods are now everywhere this winter – and in many forms, from loose fit to skin-tight ski-slope-appropriate, with a tie-fastening or a more scarf-inspired. But the question persists: How do you style one?

The street style set paired theirs with oversized faux fur coats, sharp tailored wool coats or colourful knits; the cute bonnet-like accessories add a playful functionality to outfits on the brisk streets.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen knitted hoods. Last winter, hoods became the unlikely breakout trend of the season, as seen in the AW24 collections of Simone Rocha, Molly Goddard and Moncler Grenoble. Traditionally, as a key styling piece when on the slopes or in sub-zero climates, the humble knitted hood has become a city winter dressing must-have.

And it’s easy to see why. Whether rendered in muted neutrals or dopamine-bright hues, it adds structure without stiffness, warmth without bulk, and just enough whimsy to combat the bleakness of mid-January.

From colourful rib-knits to cosy cashmere versions that each fill the gap between your neck and coat collar, there’s a snood for every style preference – and every tolerance level for cold. Here’s how to style them this winter.

All Black

paris, france january 21: fashion week guest is seen wearing a long black coat with a large zipper, a black woolen scarf with a black knitted balaclava, black jeans and black leather shoes during the sacai show menswear fall/winter 2024/2025 as part of paris fashion week on january 21, 2024 in paris, france. (photo by jeremy moeller/getty images)
Photograph: (Jeremy Moeller)

We firmly believe that you can't go wrong with an all black outfit in winter. Offset the volume of an oversized shearling jacket with a sleek, close-fitting snood.

Ribbed Wool-Cashmere Balaclava

Cos Ribbed Wool-Cashmere Balaclava

Two-Tone Shearling Jacket

Toteme Two-Tone Shearling Jacket

Aligne Markus Ponte Barrel Leg Trouser

Warm Hues

copenhagen, denmark january 30: a guest wears a white ribbed wool hood, a brown full look, an oversized jacket , a cardigan, long skirt, a leather bag, outside lovechild 1979, during the copenhagen fashion week aw24 on january 30, 2024 in copenhagen, denmark. (photo by edward berthelot/getty images)
Photograph: (Edward Berthelot)

Cosy camel and rich burgundy remain some of winter’s warmest hues. A soft cream knitted hood pulls them together by adding lightness without losing warmth.

Ribbed Wool Balaclava

Soeur Ribbed Wool Balaclava

Manuela Icon Coat

Max Mara Manuela Icon Coat

Numéro Neuf Mini

POLÈNE Numéro Neuf Mini

Dopamine Dressing

copenhagen, denmark january 31: a guest wears a purple and gray ribbed wool balaclava / hood, a yellow / green fluffy oversized jacket , a flowing tulle leopard print pattern gathered and pleated skirt, blue tights, black leather shoes, a pink bag outside wood wood, during the copenhagen fashion week aw24 on january 31, 2024 in copenhagen, denmark. (photo by edward berthelot/getty images)
Photograph: (Edward Berthelot)

Take note from the Copenhagen Fashion Week style set and dare dopamine dress. Mix prints, textures and colours, then top it off with a candy-striped pink-and-red snood for a playful clash done right.

Stripe Pure Wool Hooded Scarf

Brora Stripe Pure Wool Hooded Scarf

Penny III Longline Coat

Charlotte Simone Penny III Longline Coat

Remy Knee Boot

Reformation Remy Knee Boot

Chocolate Tones

new york, new york february 08: a model wears a brown balaclava hood in wool, a black jacket, brown denim pants / jeans, holds a green bottle of drink, outside altuzarra, during new york fashion week, on february 08, 2025 in new york city. (photo by edward berthelot/getty images)
Photograph: (Edward Berthelot)

This season’s obsession with rich chocolate tones spans everything from dresses to denim and accessories. Lean into the warmth with a knitted hood in a matching cocoa shade.

Brown Mohair Blend Balaclava

Miista Brown Mohair Blend Balaclava

Cropped Gabardine Trench Jacket

Burberry Cropped Gabardine Trench Jacket

Miro Mid-Rise Barrel-leg Jeans

Citizens of Humanity - Miro Mid-Rise Barrel-leg Jeans

A Pop Of Red

copenhagen, denmark january 30: a guest wears a ribbed wool hood sunglasses, a black fluffy long coat, a black leather coperni bag, a red skirt, gray striped flared pants, black leather pointed shoes, outside rolf ekroth, during the copenhagen fashion week aw24 on january 30, 2024 in copenhagen, denmark. (photo by edward berthelot/getty images)
Photograph: (Edward Berthelot)

The classic street-style formula gets a cosy update with a knitted hood. Use it to inject a little personality into dark winter knits and simple skirts.

Alpaca-Wool Blend Hood

Arket Alpaca-Wool Blend Hood

Girlfriend Turtleneck

Soft Goat Girlfriend Turtleneck

Pleated Re-Nylon Skirt

Prada Pleated Re-Nylon Skirt

Shop More Snoods

Pink Soft Wool Balaclava

Ganni Pink Soft Wool Balaclava

Wool And Cashmere Knit Hood

Prada Wool And Cashmere Knit Hood

The Hooded Scarf

Hades The Hooded Scarf

Cashmere Bonnet

Kiltane Cashmere Bonnet

