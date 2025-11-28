Snoods Are Trending, Here Are 9 Of The Best To Shop Now And How To Style Them

I don't know about you, but the knitted hood seems to be the only thing that actually does the trick when that biting cold creeps down your collar. There's something undeniably charming about its snug, cocoon-like warmth.

A natural evolution of the balaclava trend, cosy, face-framing snoods and hoods are now everywhere this winter – and in many forms, from loose fit to skin-tight ski-slope-appropriate, with a tie-fastening or a more scarf-inspired. But the question persists: How do you style one?

The street style set paired theirs with oversized faux fur coats, sharp tailored wool coats or colourful knits; the cute bonnet-like accessories add a playful functionality to outfits on the brisk streets.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen knitted hoods. Last winter, hoods became the unlikely breakout trend of the season, as seen in the AW24 collections of Simone Rocha, Molly Goddard and Moncler Grenoble. Traditionally, as a key styling piece when on the slopes or in sub-zero climates, the humble knitted hood has become a city winter dressing must-have.

And it’s easy to see why. Whether rendered in muted neutrals or dopamine-bright hues, it adds structure without stiffness, warmth without bulk, and just enough whimsy to combat the bleakness of mid-January.

From colourful rib-knits to cosy cashmere versions that each fill the gap between your neck and coat collar, there’s a snood for every style preference – and every tolerance level for cold. Here’s how to style them this winter.

All Black

Photograph: ( Jeremy Moeller)

We firmly believe that you can't go wrong with an all black outfit in winter. Offset the volume of an oversized shearling jacket with a sleek, close-fitting snood.

Cos Ribbed Wool-Cashmere Balaclava

Toteme Two-Tone Shearling Jacket

Aligne Markus Ponte Barrel Leg Trouser

Warm Hues

Photograph: ( Edward Berthelot)

Cosy camel and rich burgundy remain some of winter’s warmest hues. A soft cream knitted hood pulls them together by adding lightness without losing warmth.

Soeur Ribbed Wool Balaclava

Max Mara Manuela Icon Coat

POLÈNE Numéro Neuf Mini

Dopamine Dressing

Photograph: ( Edward Berthelot)

Take note from the Copenhagen Fashion Week style set and dare dopamine dress. Mix prints, textures and colours, then top it off with a candy-striped pink-and-red snood for a playful clash done right.

Brora Stripe Pure Wool Hooded Scarf

Charlotte Simone Penny III Longline Coat

Reformation Remy Knee Boot

Chocolate Tones

Photograph: ( Edward Berthelot)

This season’s obsession with rich chocolate tones spans everything from dresses to denim and accessories. Lean into the warmth with a knitted hood in a matching cocoa shade.

Miista Brown Mohair Blend Balaclava

Burberry Cropped Gabardine Trench Jacket

Citizens of Humanity - Miro Mid-Rise Barrel-leg Jeans

A Pop Of Red

Photograph: ( Edward Berthelot)

The classic street-style formula gets a cosy update with a knitted hood. Use it to inject a little personality into dark winter knits and simple skirts.

Arket Alpaca-Wool Blend Hood

Soft Goat Girlfriend Turtleneck

Prada Pleated Re-Nylon Skirt

Shop More Snoods

Ganni Pink Soft Wool Balaclava

Prada Wool And Cashmere Knit Hood

Hades The Hooded Scarf

Kiltane Cashmere Bonnet

Read the original article on ELLE UK.