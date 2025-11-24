subscribe
Advertisment
Fashion

We Can’t Get Enough Of The Trends Sonam Kapoor Is Setting For Moms-To-Be

The actor proves that the journey to motherhood can be one of fashion, flair, and fearless creativity.

| Kriti Chugh
gyhg

Sonam Kapoor is turning maternity style into a full-on fashion party. From twirling in dreamy gowns to rocking blazers like a boss, she’s proving that bump style can be fun, bold, and totally Instagram-worthy. Moms-to-be, take notes, fashion just got a playful upgrade.

Sonam Kapoor Is Redefining Maternity Style, And Moms-to-Be Are Here for It

On the cusp of motherhood and at the brink of my birthday, I'm choosing to dress how I feel - Pr

Pregnancy is a time of transformation, and Kapoor is proving it can be a time of serious style evolution, too. With her signature mix of high fashion and cool, she’s showing that moms-to-be can be utterly glamorous, maybe even more so than ever. From flowing gowns that float like a dream to tailored separates that hug in all the right places, she’s turning maternity fashion into a statement of joy, confidence, and creativity.

Photoshoots That Make Pregnancy Look Like a Red Carpet Event

दिल बदलता नहीं… बस औरों के लिए धड़कने लगता है. 🤍✨Wrapped in love, heritage & the journey of bec-2

Kapoor’s maternity photoshoots deserve their own mood board. One moment she’s glowing in golden sunlight, wrapped in a hand-embroidered and Banarasi cutwork Rahul Mishra silk cotton angrakha, the next she’s serving cool-girl minimalism in crisp monochrome; either way, the result is pure editorial drama. What really pulls it all together is her confidence. Every look feels like it was styled with intention but worn with ease, turning pregnancy from a wardrobe challenge Kapoor can deliver.

A Peek into Sonam & Anand’s Growing Family

Obsessed with you @anandahuja 🧿 #everydayphenomenal

Of course, it’s not all couture and cameras. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s journey into parenthood is filled with real, sweet, relatable moments. playful selfies, affectionate glances, and those cosy snippets of life at home that feel genuinely heartwarming. These glimpses show that maternity style goes beyond outfits; it’s about stepping into a new chapter with joy, humour, and love. And if Kapoor’s radiant style is any indication, motherhood suits her just as beautifully as her most iconic gowns.

Trendy Looks Every Mom-to-Be Will Want to Steal

MOTHER 😘Wearing Escada by Margaretha Ley, 1988Bag - @escadaofficial Shoes @ysl Sunglasses @phoe-2

Kapoor is giving moms-to-be a whole new way to dress. Suddenly, flowing pastels, airy maxis, oversized blazers with skirts from Escada, standout shoes, and soft, sparkly jewellery all feel like the most natural thing to pair with a bump. She puts pieces together in a way that makes even a relaxed look feel stylish. Layer textures, bold colours, add a fun accessory or a striking pair of heels, and maternity wear instantly becomes fresh instead of just 'functional.'

Mama Swag ActivatedStyle- non-negotiable.Energy- don’t try me. 😎 🖤 Look @ferragamo Styled by @

If you’re expecting, Kapoor’s message is clear: enjoy this moment. Wear what makes you happy, mix things up, and don’t be afraid to add a little sparkle. Comfort is key, but a few thoughtful touches can make every outfit feel special. Pregnancy can be stylish, joyful, and totally you.

 

Also Read: 

Here's How You Can Add Transformative Teal 2026's Colour Of The Year In Your Wardrobe

Related stories