Spotlight: India's Next-Gen Supermodels On Their Peak Moments

Aishwarya Gupta

I have always felt that fashion modelling is only about walking for Victoria’s Secret. This is why it was a surreal moment for me to be a part of their huge comeback in September 2023, which included four amazing designers worldwide. I walked the pink carpet, embracing my identity and culture in a beautiful look inspired by Indian goddesses. What else would you dream of? I felt like a goddess sharing the stage with such amazing women from the world, supporting inclusivity and diversity.

Naomi Janumala

The Dior show in Mumbai in 2023 was a peak moment in my career. Growing up in Mumbai, moving to London and New York at the age of 17 to model, and then coming back home for a Dior show at 24 y/o was a full circle moment for my family and me.

Kirandeep Chahal

It all started with Édith Piaf’s song ‘Non, je ne regrette rien’, which translates to ‘No, I do not regret anything’. The significance of it being the song that played when I walked the ramp overseas for the first time, and that too for Dior, is too big to put into words! This was a life-changing and memorable moment for me because it was my first time rocking my buzz cut look, and it was such a magical and empowering moment.

Amrit

Being the face of Chloé’s new fragrance is truly one of my fashion highlights. It’s the first time an international brand has signed an Indian talent for their fragrance. I’m honoured to be part of this celebration of strong women. Filming in the breathtaking landscapes of Chile, capturing movement in nature, was truly surreal.





Madhulika Sharma

Working with Kim on this ad for SKIMS was iconic. We had just finished shooting the group shot, and I was next up for a solo image. The masterful Philippe Jarrigeon photographed it, and with my long hair extensions, I was directed to lounge on a gold couch in this plush, velvet set inspired by old Hollywood glamour. I was on location in Calabasas, California, with possibly the most popular last name holders in the world. This was pretty epic.



