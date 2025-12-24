subscribe
Fashion

ELLE's Guide To Styling Ankle Boots The 2026 Way

This season's styles nail the intersection between practical and chic better than ever.

| Team ELLE(UK)
Banner (63)
Photograph: (Francesca Babbi)

They're such a staple that you probably don’t think about how to style ankle boots, pulling on your favourite pair with the same old baggy jeans/cargo pants/leggings – delete as appropriate – without a second thought. And while this is what good, no, great, shoes are surely made of, the ankle boot deserves more, especially as it’s going to keep serving you, not just until the stirring of spring but far after.

Especially, it has to be said, if you follow our guide to how to style ankle boots in 2026, which isn’t anything revolutionary, sure, but does involve thinking outside the ‘trench and jeans’ box. A new-season twist on this tried-and-tested formula might be a leather moto jacket, perhaps in burgundy or burnt orange even, with straight-legged denim or an oversized trench with a pleated miniskirt.

Keep scrolling to see – and shop – the six pairings we’ll be rotating over the next few months, with ankle boots that run the gamut from the snake-printed to the impressively stack-heeled.

Leather Jacket And Jeans

ankle boots

A pointed black ankle boot with a modest heel is an off-duty model signature for obvious reasons (it’s both practical and polished). That doesn’t mean you can’t have fun with the styling. Try a leather moto jacket, which feels slightly more directional than a biker or bomber.

Mollison Jacket

Belstaff Mollison Jacket

High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

Aligne High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

Leather City Boots

Toteme Leather City Boots

Mini Heckfield Suede Tote

Jigsaw Mini Heckfield Suede Tote

Brown Coat And White Jeans

ankle boots

Snake print, however subtle like this streamlined boot from Aeyde, needs paring down. Team brown outerwear with a duo of white, such as a crisp button-down and ecru denim.

Shawl-Collar Wool Maxi Coat

& Other Stories Shawl-Collar Wool Maxi Coat

The Boyfriend Exaggerated Cuff

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend Exaggerated Cuff

Le Slim Palazzo

Frame Le Slim Palazzo

Sofie Leather Ankle Boots

Aeyde Sofie Leather Ankle Boots

Casual Separates And A Pop Of Colour

ankle boots

Lili Curia’s playful lace-up boot – with its flash of yellow and buckle ankle strap – can firstly be grounded with utility beige separates. Then simply introduce a colourful base layer as your finishing touch.

W' Kelly Shirt Jacket

Carhartt WIP W' Kelly Shirt Jacket

Slim-Fit Cotton Tee

Polo Ralph Lauren Slim-Fit Cotton Tee

W' Brady Pant

Carhartt WIP W' Brady Pant

Kitt Lace-Up Boot

Lili Curia Kitt Lace-Up Boot

Trench Coat And Miniskirt

paris, france october 05: mary po is seen wearing a gan and black striped trench coat, gray sweater, gray skirt, black boots and black sunglasses outside the jean paul gaultier show during the womenswear spring summer 2026 as part of paris fashion week on october 05, 2025 in paris, france. (photo by daniel zuchnik/getty images)

A trench coat, cable-knit and miniskirt is a failsafe trio that needs an equally traditional boot, in this case a cowboy style by Russell & Bromley. For evening, add a flourish in the form of lace or otherwise statement hosiery.

Cotton-Blend Trench Coat

Massimo Dutti Cotton-Blend Trench Coat

Aran Jumper

Brora Aran Jumper

Pleated Wool-Blend Skirt

COS Pleated Wool-Blend Skirt

Calle Boots

Russell & Bromley Calle Boots

Flight Jacket And Balloon-Leg Trousers

ankle boots

A flight jacket’s cool sensibility is offset with a big-personality boot. Seek out a square-toed style, or something patent and stack heeled, to add punch to a plaid shirt.

Pleated Padded Shell Bomber Jacket

Sacai Pleated Padded Shell Bomber Jacket

PJ Overshirt

YMC PJ Overshirt

Barrel-Leg Corduroy Trousers

Arket Barrel-Leg Corduroy Trousers

Cass Boots

Miista Cass Boots

Cropped Jacket And An A-line skirt

ankle boots

A ‘shoe boot’ isn’t the easiest style to wear, unless you lead with a bare calf plus a skirt that’s a) high-waisted and b) gently A-line. Add a cropped leather jacket – in eye-catching brick or teal – and aviator sunglasses.

Cropped Okobor™ Alt-Leather Puffer Jacket

Nanushka Cropped Okobor™ Alt-Leather Puffer Jacket

Pleated midi skirt with appliqué

Massimo Dutti Pleated midi skirt with appliqué

Glossy Leather Ankle Boots

Arket Glossy Leather Ankle Boots

Classic Pilot Sunglasses

Burberry Classic Pilot Sunglasses

Read the original article on ELLE UK.

