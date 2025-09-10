How to recreate iconic Gigi Hadid outfits this winter?

How does one stay warm without looking like a grade six PE teacher? It’s doable. Fall is here, which means winter is just around the corner, and who better than Gigi Hadid to handhold us through the breezy months, cardigan intact. Not only is she the creative director of her discerning cashmere label Guest in Residence, but long before that, she was already serving killer winter-wear numbers with labels like Frankies Bikinis and Tommy Hilfiger. The tomboyish streak to her personal style fits into the winter fashion agenda like a glove—oversized coats, baggy trousers, and beanies aplenty.

Key Elements Of Gigi Hadid’s Winter Looks

Hadid’s core motto: mix and match a few key pieces across seasons. While her overall aesthetic leans casual, there’s often an underlying sense of intention. Yes, sure, she’ll dress up weather-appropriately, but that’s not all it offers. A slight oomph here and there is a recognisable hallmark for the Victoria’s Secret model.

Oversized Coats & Statement Outerwear

Oversized coat for the win. Hadid’s trick is to take the oversized word rather seriously. She often chooses silhouettes that create space, allowing room for multiple layers underneath. Dimension: check. Flexibility: also check. Because, hey, temperature fluctuations are a bummer (but they’re real), and you have to shed a few layers depending on how the day progresses. Layered under these coats, you’ll often find her in lightweight knits or slightly slouchy tailoring, which helps ground the look in comfort rather than polish. You could simply hug her and be transported to some alpaca land that smells of cinnamon and hot buns.

Gigi Hadid Outfits To Recreate This Season

Cashmere trousers x power moves: A pair of soft, wide-leg cashmere pants might not immediately seem like workwear, but when paired with a tucked-in button-down and finished with a smart coat or blazer, the outfit walks the line between off-duty and office-appropriate.

Ankle-grazing skirts: Be it wool, jersey or even heavy cotton, these elegant babies can be styled with thick socks and boots, making them more wearable during colder months.

Bright scarves, balanced layers: One of the more achievable elements of Hadid’s wardrobe is her use of colourful scarves to lift neutral-toned outfits. Rather than building an entire look around colour, she tends to keep it to one focal piece.

Street-Style Denim & Boots Combo

A big part of Khai’s mom’s winter style has always involved denim. Her choices often skew towards a relaxed, slightly baggy fit that allows her to layer thermals underneath without it being obvious. An unintentional homage to Britney Spears is always pertinent.

Monochrome Neutrals with a Pop of Colour

If there’s a palette that defines Hadid’s winter style, it’s probably one made up of warm neutrals. Very Succession-coded. Be prepared to see tons of beiges, greys, olives, camels and creams. Look, she’s not the most experimental one on the block, but you’ll be well insulated and chic if you listen to her.

FAQs

How to recreate iconic Gigi Hadid outfits this winter?

Prioritise texture and layering, and avoid making the outfit feel too polished — her style often embraces a sense of movement and ease. If you’re unsure where to start, opt for neutral colours and build from there.

How to ace airport style in the winter?

Hadid's winter airport looks always strikes a balance between comfort and preparedness. She tends to lean into soft fabrics like knitwear, while layering with outerwear that can easily be removed once inside. The key is to look ready to travel without appearing like you just rolled out of bed.

Hadid’s winter wardrobe is proof that cold-weather dressing doesn’t have to mean losing shape or style. For anyone looking to build a more intentional winter wardrobe, her approach is worth borrowing from. Start with the coat, then add some texture, and leave some space for personality in the details.

