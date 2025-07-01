‘The Devil Wears Prada': 8 Of Andy Sachs’ Looks That Went Iconic

Andy Sachs is a fashion criminal. There I said it. Don’t get me wrong–we love her and the tenacity it takes to toss a cellular device into a…fountain was it? With wispy bangs that stay perfectly put to proficient layering of Chanel chains and leather boots that launched a thousand ships—her wardrobe in The Devil Wears Prada has been spoken and written about tirelessly. Everybody say thank you to Oscar nominated costume stalwart Patricia Field.

Now that the cat is out of the bag with regards to the original cast returning for the much-anticipated sequel, the chatter is ripe and speculations aplenty. As for me, I’m mostly concerned with the fashion department of the movie, because no—we will not be fed ‘scraps from yet another sequel’, mind you. We want drama, couture, an oscillation between both quiet and bold luxury, catty runway fights, vintage archives at full display and then some more. Just scratching the surface here, fyi. Better for the producers too, as the fashion in the movie took it to laudable heights and helped cement a cult status, especially Andy Sachs’ makeover mania.

Here’s a definitive, personal ranking of her looks from the movie:

8. Vert Vision

Let’s talk power. That green coat isn't just a coat, it’s a moment. The rich emerald is bold, but the cut features sharp shoulders and a cinched waist, giving it that structured, no-nonsense vibe. You know she’s already owning the place. It’s fashion that says, “I’m here, I mean business, and I look damn good doing it.”

7. The Chaos Fit

A little over here, a little over there. And all over the place. Isn't this all of us, in the middle of a work-week with ominous deadlines looming on our heads? The chaotic relatability of this outfit is why we love it.

6. The Olive Theory

This dress is all about subtlety—and Andy nails it. The olive tone? Unexpected but totally classy. The silhouette is sleek, but not clingy, giving her that perfect, low-key confidence. It’s like Andy’s internal growth is reflected in this dress, one that is refined and understated, yet still making its mark.

5. Pristine Whites

A white trench may seem classic, but this one’s elevated to another level. It’s so crisp, so clean, it almost feels like Andy’s fresh start at the magazine. There’s a quiet sophistication here—nothing too flashy, just that perfect combination of elegance and simplicity. You can practically feel the chicness of it as she strides down the street.

4. Biker Chic

Now, this look? It’s pure attitude, but done tastefully. The faux leather jacket says, I’ve got edge, but the way it’s tailored keeps it high-fashion, not rough-around-the-edges. Andy’s mixesthe tough, rebellious vibe of the biker jacket with that classic Runway polish, and it’s working.

3. The Bomb

The bomb, aka the first look after her makeover by Nigel Kipling is unarguably the most iconic one–the Chanel goodies here are working overtime. Field was quoted saying the brand was very keen to help out with pieces as they wanted their pieces to be seen in a fresher light–away from the ‘Chanel is for mature, high net-worth women’ and boy did it work in their favour.

2. Out & About

The final black dress is the epitome of polished perfection. It’s fitted, sleek, and effortlessly stylish—nothing too flashy, but you can’t take your eyes off it. Andy has come a long way, and this dress is the perfect representation of her confidence. The neckline is too cute, need more of this cut on today's runways.

1. Colour Theory

We can’t talk about Andy without talking about the infamous cerulean sweater. Not blue, by the way. At first glance, it might seem basic, but that colour? It’s a game-changer. This sweater isn’t just a sweater; it’s the moment that makes her realise that everything she wears—no matter how simple, has meaning.

