The Five Shades Of Jaipur Reborn: The Story Behind Tribe Amrapali And The Palace Atelier’s Pachranga Collection

Some collaborations feel inevitable, as if two parallel stories were always meant to meet at one point in time. The new Pachranga Collection by Tribe Amrapali and The Palace Atelier is exactly that kind of convergence: Jaipur’s craft legacy seen through the lens of contemporary design, and its royal memory reframed through the language of wearable art.

At the heart of it lies a shared hometown and a shared sentiment. “This collaboration was born out of a common love for Jaipur — its colours, its craft, and its stories,” says Akanksha Arora, CEO of Tribe Amrapali. For her, the partnership felt instinctive: The Palace Atelier embodies the city’s inherited grandeur, while Tribe Amrapali channels its craft traditions into pieces that speak to a younger, global audience. Together, they found their muse in a symbol that is as recognisable as the pink city itself — the Pachranga flag.

A Five-Coloured Legacy

Adopted in 1585 by Raja Man Singh I and still flying high above the City Palace, the Pachranga flag is a striking palette of five vivid stripes, each representing an element of nature: earth, air, water, fire, and space. It’s more than a symbol; it’s a quiet, enduring reminder of Jaipur’s identity.

For Arora, this elemental connection became the foundation of the collection’s design vocabulary. “The five colours guided everything, from our gemstones, our enamelwork, to even the threadwork,” she says. Semi-precious stones echo earth and water; fiery hues appear in enamel accents; and airy, open silhouettes bring a sense of lightness to pieces otherwise rooted in heritage.

Princess Gauravi Kumari, who leads The Palace Atelier, adds a more personal emotion to it. “Pachranga represents unity through diversity — five colours, one legacy,” she says. “This collection captures that same duality. It’s vibrant yet grounded, ornate yet modern — just like Jaipur.”

Reimagining Heritage, Not Replicating It

Working with Jaipur’s centuries-old design cues can easily slip into nostalgia, but both collaborators were determined to evolve, not imitate. “Jaipur’s design vocabulary is timeless, but we reinterpret it through the lens of today’s wearer,” Arora says. That means playing with proportions, refining arch motifs, softening royal insignias, and letting each piece feel bold without feeling overwhelming.

The silhouettes remain fiercely contemporary even as the details stay rooted in handcraft: repoussé-style sun emblems, miniature palace charms, delicate stone setting, engraved motifs, and hints of enamel reminiscent of old palace frescoes. A charm bracelet — Arora’s favourite piece — captures this duality perfectly. “It’s playful, personal, and symbolic of the collaboration’s essence,” she says.

Not every piece behaved as expected. The sun emblem pendant, originally imagined as a minimal motif, took on a life of its own during the design process. “It became one of the most detailed pieces,” she laughs. “The repoussé handwork added depth and emotion, and it transformed into the heart of the collection.”

Where Craftsmanship Meets Modern Desire

We live in an age where technology promises speed and precision, yet both women speak passionately about the irreplaceability of the artisan. “At Tribe, the human hand is non-negotiable. It’s what gives every piece its soul,” Arora says. The challenge was finding the balance — craftsmanship that remains honest, but delivered in silhouettes that a global, fast-moving audience naturally gravitates toward.

That balance also defines the ethos of The Palace Atelier. “We want to work with organisations that share our mission to platform Indian heritage in unique and meaningful ways,” Princess Gauravi says. The long-standing friendship between her and the Amrapali family made the collaboration feel even more organic.

A Contemporary Dialogue with Jaipur

Across necklaces, earrings, rings, and bracelets, the collection becomes a wearable map of the city: arches from palace corridors, lotuses from royal courtyards, sun emblems from insignias, threads dyed in elemental colours, and stones that echo Jaipur’s marbled sunsets.

For both collaborators, Pachranga is more than a collection; it’s cultural preservation in motion. “Projects like this show the world that our heritage isn’t a relic,” Arora says. “Our artisans are innovators. Our stories are universal.”

Princess Gauravi agrees. “These colours belong to everyone who calls Jaipur home,” she says. “This collection carries that spirit forward, wherever you take it.”

The Pachranga Collection becomes an invitation to remember, to reinterpret, and to rediscover Jaipur through a new lens. It is, as Arora aptly describes it, heritage in motion: history made wearable, tradition made modern, and Jaipur made eternal.

Also read,

ELLE Exclusive: Princess Gauravi Kumari On PDKF Store’s Newest Collection, ‘Summer Stripes’