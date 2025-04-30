ELLE Exclusive: Princess Gauravi Kumari On PDKF Store’s Newest Collection, ‘Summer Stripes’

What do princesses actually do? Is the poofy-ballgown-sweeping-the-stairs-of-a-historic-palace, just an old wives tale? Yes, and well, no. Meet Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur, she's busy making big moves and launching uplifting initiatives, all whilst donning pieces that can be considered slightly umm...contemporary. Apart from cradling her Jimmy Choo deal, her discerning sense of style trickles down to the fashion initiative honed by The Princess Diya Kumari Foundation.

Titled the PDKF Store, the label is a contemporary adaptation of traditional Rajasthani crafts, and aims to showcase the work of talented women trained by family-run foundation to a global audience. So no poofy ballgowns in sight, but you'll find a weather-appropriate co-ord set for sure. All set to launch their very new line 'Summer Stripes,' the handcrafted pieces rally for a cause that's bigger than us all.

ELLE got an exclusive peek into the essence of the collection, and here's what HRH Princess Gauravi Kumari had to share:

ELLE: What emotion sits at the heart of this collection for you?

Princess Gauravi Kumari (PGK): At the heart of the collection is a sense of quiet joy. It's not just about the season; it's about a feeling—soft, slow, and light. It’s the kind of joy that comes from being fully present in the moment, from letting the warmth of summer embrace you. When Claire (The Co-Founder of the PDKF store) and I worked on this collection, that’s the central feeling we wanted to explore and translate.

ELLE: How do you balance the lightness of summer with the weight of heritage in these pieces?

PGK: The key is in the fabric, the technique, and the intention. Summer is all about lightness, both in color and feel, and we’ve captured that through breathable cottons and playful prints. This season, stripes take center stage as a defining print, adding a modern twist to timeless summer vibes.

ELLE: Each garment tells a story of the hands that made it. What do you feel when you see the artisans’ work come to life?

PGK: I’ve grown up watching these crafts and traditions woven into everyday life. It’s not just fabric and thread — it’s a language I’ve known since childhood. There’s so much pride and emotion in seeing it flourish today, especially knowing that it’s not just surviving but thriving through the hands of these incredible women. It’s a powerful reminder of how deeply connected we are to our heritage and how beautiful it is to carry them forward.

ELLE: What does empowerment mean to you—not as a concept, but as something lived and felt?

PGK: Empowerment is in the ability to create, to choose, to lead with purpose, and to pass on that strength to others. With the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation, we’ve had the privilege of working with over 10,000 women and girls across Rajasthan to give them the tools and opportunities they need to achieve social and financial empowerment. This looks different for all the women we work with — for some, it’s the learning of a heritage craft which gives them a means to earn an income, for some, it’s attending a digital literacy training program.

ELLE: Jaipur is ever-present in your world. Where do you see it most in this collection?

PGK: Like all of our collections, Jaipur is at its centre. The city holds endless inspiration — from the hues of the old city, to the vibrancy you feel in its markets. We wanted to take that energy and infuse it into every piece of the collection. There are two main ways you see this: the colours and the stripe pattern itself. The stripes were drawn from Jaipur’s Art Deco architectural history; the bold symmetry of the lines that’s central to the movement is something we wanted to highlight. The colour palette is quintessentially Jaipur — you’ll see these colours across the city, in its buildings, in ornamentation, the tableaus of the city.

ELLE: You often speak of 'contemporary heritage.' When did that phrase first resonate with you?

PGK: The phrase first resonated with me when I understood that heritage isn’t fixed in the past. It moves with us, shaping the present while quietly carrying the wisdom of where we come from. I see that firsthand living at the City Palace — it’s not just a museum or heritage site, it’s where we continue to live, enabling the space to evolve as well. Contemporary heritage is an extension of that — keeping tradition alive in a way that feels relevant today, allowing it to adapt and continue to thrive.

ELLE: How has this journey changed you—as a woman, and as a custodian of culture?

PGK: This journey has been transformative. It’s deepened my understanding of the responsibility that comes with preserving culture, while also showing me the power of innovation. It’s taught me the quiet strength of community; each moment spent with our artisans reminds me how connected we are through craft, through purpose, and through the stories we continue to tell. It’s also taught me how important it is to amplify these communities; we saw this with PDKF’s Artisan Collective, the power of giving artisans a platform to speak about their craft is essential.

ELLE: In a world of fast fashion, what responsibility do you believe designers and consumers share in preserving craft?

PGK: Designers and consumers both play a pivotal role in preserving craft. As designers, we have the responsibility to create thoughtfully, to honor the artisans and heritage processes. Consumers, on the other hand, hold the power to choose consciously, supporting brands that value sustainability and craftsmanship over trends. It’s a shared responsibility to slow down, appreciate the beauty of handmade work, and make choices that support the longevity of these traditions.

ELLE: There's often a disconnect between luxury and purpose — do you think true elegance must carry meaning?

PGK: Absolutely. True elegance is never just about aesthetics; it’s about substance. For me, the most elegant pieces are those that tell a story, those that have been crafted with care, passion, and a deep sense of respect for the tradition and culture they come from.

ELLE: Some say heritage can hold you back creatively. Have you ever felt the need to push against tradition to find your own voice?

PGK: Heritage has never felt like a limitation to me; rather, it has always been a source of inspiration. The true challenge lies not in rejecting it but in making it my own, blending the old and the new. It’s not about escaping tradition; it’s about honoring it in a way that feels new, relevant, and deeply personal.

